Rather than dwell on the ugly side of fame, Zayn would find solace in the studio where his soulful, wide tenor vocal range was being paired with such stars as M.I.A, Taylor Swift, Usher and ‘Lil Wayne. Zayn was now in his element, and no longer being restricted by boy band rules, he could finally delve into more serious topics and express a sultry sexuality that has led to his being ranked # 27 on Glamour’s “World’s Sexiest Men” list in 2011, voted British GQ’s best dressed male in 2014 and making it to # 6 on MTV’s “50 Sexiest Men Alive” list. His colorful tattoos, wild and dyed hairstyles, trendsetting streetwear looks and club-hopping lifestyle have made Zayn a certified celebrity—a journey that has taken him much further than One Direction ever could.