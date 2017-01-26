Joseph told me about his childhood in Ceylon (now Sri Lanka) and how he moved to Western Europe:

“I was born and raised in the British Empire, in particular its tropical part,” Joseph says. “Hence, I started life surrounded by the attire favoured by the colonial civil service. I played cricket at school when anything besides white flannel was inconceivable. Sri Lanka is independent and I have been living in Europe for many decades so my present mode of dress is literally the product of a journey—one made by many since its decolonisation. My journey was particular if not unique but the person I have become finds expression in all those sartorial experiences between Colombo and Lake Como.”