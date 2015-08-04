Here at MNSWR magazine, we are dedicated to helping men to explore and discover their distinct sense of dress, to aid them in cultivating and creating their style persona. The team of stylists and tailors at Garrison Bespoke in Toronto tell us that they are invested in a very similar pursuit.

We sat down to speak with David Tran, the head of special projects at Garrison, located in the Toronto financial district, to get a sense of his perspective on the exciting process of creating custom tailoring. A process he describes is rooted in discovering the man and his lifestyle as the ultimate goal. The creation of a custom wardrobe, one that reflects and is fingerprinted with his distinct personality, is the product of the relationship the Garrison team develops with every individual client.

“Menswear is in a very interesting space now, several years ago we wouldn’t have a lot of guys paying attention to the red carpet and what men are wearing” David told us, “It’s a very exciting time to see even young guys become more engaged and pay attention to the way they dress.”

In his book “Outliers”, Malcolm Gladwell defines expertise as a product of 10,000 hours of practice. David spoke to us about how Garrison Bespoke aims to take the guesswork out of creating custom pieces, ones that can be incorporated into an existing wardrobe, without hours of work on the part of their client. “What we try to do here at Garrison is actually short circuit the 10,000 hours” David says, “By understanding the personality of our client, what he does for a living, what occasions he needs to dress up for, we can then start to design his wardrobe so that he’ll look like the gold standard in every situation he’s in. focusing on creating custom pieces that fit his personality and his profession.”

Sometimes instead of using belt loops, we would design pants with side tabs instead; that’s actually a feature that the senior partners at a firm would tell you their grandfathers would include when they had their suits made.

The team at Garrison is no stranger to working with all types of clients. Last year, with the launch of their bulletproof suit, a revolutionary project that garnered them a lot of national and international attention, Garrison Bespoke set a new standard for custom tailoring. David told us that exciting new projects include redefining the image of the Football Club of Toronto for their upcoming season, a team that has recently invested 100 million dollars to secure three of its world-class players.

Appropriately so, the team at Garrison has also worked with the cast of the hit TV show Suits, consulting with the costume team to create a wardrobe for its characters based on a thing or two the stylists at Garrison picked up while dressing real-life executives. David told us that oftentimes it’s the little details that make a difference “Sometimes instead of using belt loops, we would design pants with side tabs instead; that’s actually a feature that the senior partners at a firm would tell you their grandfathers would include when they had their suits made. We have real stories of clients who are junior partners at their firm being noticed by senior partners because of little details like this.”

Helping men to expand upon and beyond their style is important to the Garrison team, but ensuring that a client is comfortable in the final product is definitely the focus, “Our stylists observe seasonal and runway trends, but truthfully its more about helping men find their sense of style and what makes them comfortable. Fashion is a fad, and it comes and goes, but style is timeless.” –www.garrisonbespoke.com

Written by Ms. Cristina Oss-Cech