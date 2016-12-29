Perhaps the most striking thing about French actor Vincent Cassel is that there is nothing striking about him. Like Willem DeFoe and Keifer Sutherland nothing stands out that makes you go, wow that guy has style. And yet, when you take a step back and consider the body of work Cassel has accomplished and the flair for which he is known, there aren’t many men around who are as stylish as he is.
Born in 1966, Cassel has appeared in American movies Ocean’s Twelve and Ocean’s Thirteen but it perhaps best known for his French films Mesrine: Killer Instinct and Mesrine: Public Enemy # 1 in which he fantastically portrays known French thief and fugitive Jacques Meserine.
One of Cassel’s stronger acting points is the ease in which he can play cruel.
Cassel was born into the industry, his father Jean-Pierre Cassel and sister, Cecile Cassel are also in the acting business but it is Vincent who shines brightest. Slim, unassuming and with eyes that seem to bug out even when not excited, Cassel cuts a very unique figure, one that you don’t think about until hours after you have left the theater and keep asking yourself, who is that guy?
One of Cassel’s stronger acting points is the ease in which he can play cruel, even sadistic men with such character and class you ask yourself why you are rooting for this bastard. Anyone who ever saw the independent film Irreversible will surely never forget the disturbing rape scene that also features Monica Bellucci, easily one of the most unnerving three minutes ever captured on film. How Cassel can move through such scenes with nonchalance and appeal is a testament to his study of the human psyche and how easy it is for civilized men to become beasts in a matter of seconds.
To see Cassel in a two-button Armani suit with shirt and no tie is to understand what relaxed is all about.
Even with his dark side, Cassel is the type of man who was made for casual suits. To see Cassel in a two-button Armani suit with shirt and no-tie is to understand what relaxed is all about. Even when he roughs up his image with some black leather, shaved head a t-shirts it’s hard to look twice at this enigmatic figure. Another of Cassel’s fortes is putting together the all-white suit and strolling the Mediterranean coast either in France or Italy and looking every bit the playboy prince.
Yes we still look for what it is that attracts us to this so ordinary man. Is it his off-the-charts talent? His cool demeanor and suave persona? Or is it the fact that all of us ordinary folk see ourselves in Cassel and think, why not me? Whatever the reason, Cassel is a style icon and as long as he struts his stuff across stage and film sets we will be watching in the hopes of finally catching a glimpse of what is that makes this ordinary man so extraordinary.