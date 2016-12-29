Born in 1966, Cassel has appeared in American movies Ocean’s Twelve and Ocean’s Thirteen but it perhaps best known for his French films Mesrine: Killer Instinct and Mesrine: Public Enemy # 1 in which he fantastically portrays known French thief and fugitive Jacques Meserine.

One of Cassel’s stronger acting points is the ease in which he can play cruel.

Cassel was born into the industry, his father Jean-Pierre Cassel and sister, Cecile Cassel are also in the acting business but it is Vincent who shines brightest. Slim, unassuming and with eyes that seem to bug out even when not excited, Cassel cuts a very unique figure, one that you don’t think about until hours after you have left the theater and keep asking yourself, who is that guy?

One of Cassel’s stronger acting points is the ease in which he can play cruel, even sadistic men with such character and class you ask yourself why you are rooting for this bastard. Anyone who ever saw the independent film Irreversible will surely never forget the disturbing rape scene that also features Monica Bellucci, easily one of the most unnerving three minutes ever captured on film. How Cassel can move through such scenes with nonchalance and appeal is a testament to his study of the human psyche and how easy it is for civilized men to become beasts in a matter of seconds.

To see Cassel in a two-button Armani suit with shirt and no tie is to understand what relaxed is all about.