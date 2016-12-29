On the 10th of October 1986, America celebrated the 100th birthday of the Tuxedo. Not only had they misnamed the Dinner Jacket they had taken to wearing it to weddings and other unsanctioned occasions but also some given claimed the Americans designed it. Griswold “Grizzy” Lorillard the tobacco heir on the above date in 1886 is famed for having walked on the swell of the Tuxedo Club in Tuxedo Park, New York, wearing an evening jacket minus tails. It is recorded that Grizzy’s jacket was bright red, one more century of American design saw the Tuxedo evolve into the Day-Glo yellow number favored by Andy Warhol.

At the time of Grizzy’s debut in Tuxedo Park, the “Tux” was already twenty years old. Although the Tuxedo Club can undoubtedly stake a rightful claim to the origin of the American name the garment, Grizzy’s coat was not a Dinner Jacket at all, worn as a joke, it was a tailcoat minus tails, looking like a mess dress for a royal footman.

The paradox is that a garment that began its existence as an almost scandalously informal piece is nowadays regarded by many as the epitome of smart formality.

In 1865, the Prince of Wales and future King Edward VII, known to his family and intimates as Bertie, asked his tailor and friend Henry Poole to cut a short celestial blue evening coat to be worn at informal dinners at Sandringham. This evening coat was the blueprint for what we now know in England as the Dinner Jacket.

The Tuxedo Park offers another story as to its origin. James Brown Potter, a New York financier, travelled to London with his beautiful wife Cora. Upon a chance meeting with the King, Potter was invited to an informal dinner at Sandringham. Unsure as to what the form of attire at an informal event Potter sought the advice of the Kings tailor Henry Poole. Poole suggested he have the short celestial blue evening coat made for the occasion. Ledgers that record the orders placed by many of the famed clients of Poole’s have yet to uncover Potters name among the script.

The trail of the tail-less jacket is confusing, but it seems to lead back to Savile row, whoever was the first in America to wear one. Candidates other than Lorillard include Evander Berry Wall who is said to have worn one of Poole’s sawn-off specials in Saratoga, two months before Grizzy’s debut.



A French source says that the first wearers were players at a casino in Monte Carlo, who in 1880 refused to continue wearing tails and chose the new short style “Le Smoking”, instead. The same source states that other people insist the style originated in Germany and that it was brought from there to Britain by Lord Dupplin towards the end of the nineteenth century.Among the names mentioned, there is one glaringly obvious factor; all were customers of Henry Poole, Lorillard from 1885, Wall from 1865 and Dupplin from 1848.

As Potters name cannot be found in Poole's ledgers the argument cannot be completely settled, but overall it seems that when it comes to the Dinner Jacket, most roads leads to Poole's. Whoever may have been the first to wear it in the United States,

On the 10th of October 2011, I joined Henry Poole, the London College of Fashion and Dormeuil to celebrate the 150-year anniversary of the Tuxedo/ Dinner Jacket at Tuxedo Park in New York. LCF put together a travelling exhibition commemorating the anniversary while Angus Cundy from Henry Poole recounted their history of the Tuxedo and displayed the ledgers documenting the account.