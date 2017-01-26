The skills and techniques we use today for cutting have been the same for centuries and are carefully passed down to successive generations of master tailors’. This is what makes tailoring even more unique in today’s world as machines may be set up to replicate the work of skilled people but they can never add or interpret style. Discerning clients have a requirement to be recognised for a personal sense of style and this can only be achieved by the master tailor, rather than a machine.

The Cutter is in many respects like the conductor of a symphony orchestra; in this analogy, the tailor’s are his musicians and it is their task to follow his lead, which in this case is the Cutter’s chalk marks on the fabric and following his natural progression takes us all the way to a masterpiece!

A lot of big tailoring houses will have their own in-house style. There is one Savile Row tailor I know that has become known for producing a single-breasted 1-button jacket with double-breasted lapels. In this scenario, the skills of the cutter can be limited but even so, he can still project his own sense of cutting style with little touches of genius. For example: by making the jacket extra waisted or giving it a subtle flair at the bottom or maybe even a high gorge on the lapel.

I like to follow lots of different cutters and tailors from all around the world on social media. In particular, I love observing how cutters work to create a style that is all their own.

A great cutter isn’t always the one who can cut the most wasted or fitted garment on a slim model. In my eyes a great cutter is someone who can cut at a constant high standard, irrespective of the shape or size of the client. To give the look of a waistline even if the client doesn’t have one, the cutter needs to work his magic: machines don’t have that sense of magic.

It is instead these little details that may go unnoticed at first but collectively all working together in harmony, they add up to a bespoke garment and above all, the Cutter always knows exactly what he has achieved.

I absolutely love the satisfaction of seeing a client wearing a jacket that I have cut myself. I respond to a client who says that it feels great, even at the first fitting stage. As that same client walks out, you notice the change in their deportment as they carry themselves a whole lot differently from when they first walked into the shop. As I have said before, this is comparable to a kind of journey, seeing a bespoke garment being created and as always, I only ever travel in style.