To me, the word ‘bespoke’ represents a mystical journey. It is both a voyage and a personal discipline, to create a gentleman with a tailor’s eye for detail. It’s the start of a truly special experience, which should be enjoyed by the client most importantly but also by the tailor. So, what do I mean by ‘journey’? Well, having a bespoke garment made starts from the first moment the customer and tailor come together, getting to know each other, working in harmony.

Inevitably at Redwood & Feller, it is the start of a long relationship, one that in many cases can last at least one lifetime, as each successive generation is introduced.

The choice of fabric is a matter of individual taste coupled with learning; each client will have their own views on exactly what message they want their clothes to project. The many different types of fabrics are seemingly without end, different weights, weaves, and checks of varied designs. So part of our service is to consider the options and then to advise, recognizing that the final choice rests with the client.

The relationship between client and tailor is one forged in trust and surrounded with discretion. Only the client can divulge the name of their tailor should they so wish; it is a personal prerogative respected over centuries.

The tailor needs to take his time in studying the client’s posture and figure. Noting special details, such as the drop of a right shoulder or maybe a hollow back.

Then probably the most important part of the whole journey is taking the customer’s measurements and figuration. Every tailor will have his or her own methods of doing this. The tailor needs to take his time in studying the client’s posture and figure. Noting special details, such as the drop of a right shoulder or maybe a hollow back: all these will come into play when cutting the customers own personal pattern. Once the tailor has cut the garment, a subject we will return to on another occasion, it’s time for the fitting.

There are three main types of fitting:

Rough baste – once the garment is cut the tailor will make a very rough fitting with just canvas.

Pocket baste – the chest has been padded and the pockets have been put in, so a much more structured garment then a rouge basted, this is what most tailors prefer.

Forward fitting – this is where the garment is almost finished, all then that’s really left to do is the hand finishing so felling the lining, making the buttonholes and buttoning of the jacket.

Each fitting is so important as this is the point at which the master tailor can bring all his skills together to create his masterpiece.

Every time the customer comes to the shop the garment will be at a further advanced stage and better fitting than the last visit, after doing any small tweaks the tailor feels necessary from the previous visit.

Each time the tailor will chalk or pin the garment and in some circumstance rip it down on the client and re-stitch it on him to get a perfect balance and fit. A bespoke garment has to be perfection in the tailor’s eyes as well as the customers.

Bespoke tailoring is a highly traditional craft; the skills and knowledge of the master tailor is invaluable, even today. It’s the time and effort of what goes inside a jacket which customers will never see but the tailor knows is there, which makes for a well-constructed suit.

A bespoke suit should last for years and years. Good taste is never out of fashion and the skill of the Master Tailor is timeless. Some suits which are 40+ years old but still look relevant and in keeping with current fashion.

This is the essence of bespoke tailoring, in my view: craftsmanship allied to timeless elegance.

Mr. Elliott Rowland is the Head Cutter at bespoke tailor shop Redwood & Feller in London.