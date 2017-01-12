The answer to this overly done question is rather simple. That ‘It’ actually has a name and it’s one of the most misinterpreted social aspects in society.

Un-Apologetic Confidence

It’s not about having a likeable personality, or being funny, or being bad, or looking like a model, or having a lot of money. First, let me clarify a few of these misconceptions. “Likeable” is pretty subjective. What is likeable for one person may be annoying for the other. Shall we discuss funny? The last time I checked, stand-up comedians or clowns were never listed as sexy professions for a man to have. Also, the kind of partner who is attracted to you because of your fortune is exactly the kind of partner you want to avoid.

True self-confidence; the belief in one’s own self-worth, can be picked up by everyone around you. It’s reflected in your actions and even how you carry yourself. We can recognize this in the typical ‘bad-boy’ kind of guy who lives by his own standards only, dismissing whatever social insecurity the world tries to impose on him. Or with the model that owns the runway, unfazed by the staring glances and comments of all those present.

Yet so often that massive self-confidence is confused with arrogance. Though some people might assume that the line between arrogance and confidence is pretty thin, in reality, it’s not. The significant difference between confidence and arrogance is insecurity, be it your own or the other persons.

A confident man doesn’t need to shy away from looking good, nor does he need to prove he looks good. He just does.

Confidence is: believing in yourself and believing you are a better person today than you were yesterday. It’s how you carry your head high and be proud of yourself. A confident man doesn’t need to shy away from looking good, nor does he need to prove he looks good. He just does.

Arrogance, on the other hand, is: believing you are better than others. Notice that arrogant behavior is often about comparing against other people to make you feel better. This man, who feels the need to prove his worth to others, be it by actions or by appearance, shows, in fact, the exact opposite of self-confidence. Minimizing the value of others is nothing more than compensating your own insecurities.

Yet there is another side to arrogance that most people oversee: perceived arrogance. Some might think of confident people as arrogant. Not because that confident person is actually arrogant but because the observer is insecure. Some tend to project their own self-doubt on others and try to minimize the other person’s confidence. Again, it’s about compensating personal insecurities.

So, work on your own confidence. Hold your head high and your back straight, and walk this earth as if you own it. Because you do own it, we all do. Learn from your mistakes and NEVER put yourself down because of it. Believe in yourself and believe that there is nothing you cannot do. Gaze intense enough to let the world know you won’t step back. Smile just enough to let the everyone know you got ‘it.’ And never ever apologize for being YOU!

When you become a better man than you were before, confidence will come naturally. And remember that nothing is as impressive as a man who genuinely believes in himself.

Illustration by Mr. Hilbrand Bos