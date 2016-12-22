Enjoy life! Enjoy the bread you eat and the wine you drink. That is what pleases God. Always wear beautiful clothes and make sure that you smell nice. ~Ecclesiastes 9:7,8

Clothes make the man. At least that is what the proverb says. I say that men and fashion have a rather complicated relationship. I know that in men’s fashion journalism the term fashion is treated with utmost caution. Style, that is something we talk about. But fashion?

Fashion is associated with narcissism, vanity, and frivolity by many men. If you dress up, you risk being taken for being gay, a hipster or some sleek dandy (not my perspective). Why is that? This disdain for appearance has somehow gotten embedded in a modern male culture. A lot of men like to sneer that a real man shouldn’t spend more time in front of the mirror than a woman.

But there is nothing wrong for a man to dress up, in spite of what society tells you. Society only started telling you this some fifty years ago. Before that dressing up was common practice and downright expected at certain occasions. To see what I mean you can watch for example ‘Downton Abbey’, a historically well-documented television series.

There has been a gradual development that led to men being at variance with fashion today.

If there has been a vast decline of appreciation of men’s fashion it certainly has not been a very sudden one. There has been a gradual development that led to men being at variance with fashion today. I studied ‘A history of costume’ by Karl Köhler and if there is something to be learned from this book, it is that each century men’s fashion has lost some of its grandeur.

If I had to pick a starting point for the falling out of men with fashion I would point to the French revolution. With the French Monarchy cut down to size, a new ideal of equality was born. And if everybody is equal, what need is there to distinguish yourself with the clothes you wear? The time just before that may well have been the last high rise of men’s fashion in history. The last kings of France, the Louises were dandy’s avant-la-lettre and peacocks pur sang.

You may know this from popular fiction as well. For example, when you read ‘the three Musketeers’ by Alexandre Dumas, there is a character Porthos. He is made fun of as a very vain person, but at the same time, he isn’t a lesser man than his mates when it comes to chivalry and braveness. Imagine him crossing swords with the Cardinals men without giant feathers on his hat and a giant swiveling cape. Kind of boring, don’t you think? So gaudy or loud outfits don’t necessarily make you a wimp.

It is safe to conclude that capitalism and the industrial revolution caused a new fashion enemy: Practicality.

Equality and capitalism combined rapidly even out existing differences. Wages are leveled. The middle class is growing larger and larger and the boundaries between classes become really fluid. Industries take over from arts and crafts. Industrialization leads to standardization and a depreciation of highly skilled work, which causes, in turn, a new uniformity. Think of jeans for example. Once the uniform of the working man, now the uniform of half the world. Capitalism has had its ups and downs. Economic crises are an integral part of the system and also detrimental to fashion. It is safe to conclude that capitalism and the industrial revolution caused a new fashion enemy: Practicality.

Practicality and equality are the designated driving forces against any kind of fashion. You can easily see that countries, where the people are conservative and modest in dressing, are also the most egalitarian ones. It is also easy to see why a culture that has spawned IKEA, instant coffee, and microwave ovens could care less about dressing up. Not to mention MTV. MTV on its own can be held responsible for a great part of obfuscating that elegance can be as much part of male nature as anything else.

It’s easier to demonize elegance than attaining a certain level of elegance.

In spite of the above, I am not that pessimistic. Fashion is no longer reserved for the elite. On top of that, there is a new factor at play: individuality. After World War II a new period of economic recovery came, spiking an even more rapid growth of the middle class. Everybody wanted to have what his or her neighbors had in a wave of unbridled consumerism. Then came the sixties and the seed of individuality was planted.

Fashion changed as a result of individualism. New archetypes were invented, to which a lot of today’s fashion is referring. Belonging to a group isn’t so important anymore nowadays. It has even gotten to a level that the seasonal rhythm of fashion has made place for a more ‘on demand’ system of trends.

On the other hand, fashion became a distinction. Even more so than in the earlier days when the distinction was simply between the common man and high society. Nowadays you are either fashionable and concerned with style or you’re not. Either you’re in with the ‘in crowd’ or you’re not. Feelings of inferiority may well be the grounds for dismissing everything that is not self-alike. Also, it’s easier to demonize elegance than attaining a certain level of elegance.

This results in a dichotomy where it is ‘us’ and ‘them’, where equality becomes a drive to cut the ‘higher one’ down to size (which in itself equality is not). Luckily we don’t have guillotines anymore, only tabloids and twitter.

If you are aspiring to be a beautiful person on the inside, why not strive to show a little of that on the outside?

Fashion trends sometimes are outrageous and loud. I can see how that can be associated with narcissism and vanity. But it also has a lot to do with creativity and pushing boundaries (which can be scary too). But you don’t need to look like models do on the runways. The secret here is to interpret. Choose what works for you, look for things that you could incorporate into your personal style.

Dressing modestly is not in our biology. Given our history maybe flashing our feathers is more in our genes, than being a gray mouse. People tend to show off if they have the means to. I am not trying to sell showboating as a virtue, but caring for your appearance certainly, is not a vice. You know when I say this, that I’m not talking about waving your Rolex in everyone’s face, stepping on everybody’s toes with your obviously branded loafers or constantly caressing your overly monogrammed handbag. What I’m talking about is wearing daring colors, patterns that pop out, cutting edge coupes, hinting at fashion from other cultures, alluding to historic costumes and above all: appreciating the skills and work that go into good clothes. Look at the runway looks and see if you can turn that into something you could wear. Stray from the beaten path every now and again.

There is no duality between masculinity and fashion. Wearing nice clothes or twirling your mustache doesn’t make you any less of a man. And there’s absolutely no need to dress like a mook or a slacker to prove that you’re a man. There is only being self-confident. If you are aspiring to be a beautiful person on the inside, why not strive to show a little of that on the outside? Whereas style emphasizes how refined and cultured you are, fashion shows taste and that you are moving with the times; that you know what goes on in the world. Both fashion and style are about making an effort. You don’t want to spend time on your looks? I call that laziness. That actually is a vice.