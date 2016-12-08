There is a common misconception that the fashion world is difficult to access unless you’re in the industry; as a businessman, how big of a role does style play in your everyday life?

I think being outside the fashion industry is actually better. When you are in the industry, I feel you are boxed in by rules or ideas that you think are supposed to be right, and when you’re outside the industry, you tend to dress according to your work. That defines your style and allows you to experiment more to see what ‘casual’ or what ‘dressy’ means in your industry. You’re not always trying to reinvent, but you’re more likely to adapt your style, which results in some really individual looks.