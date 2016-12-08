As an entrepreneur and founder of medical professional platform Medely, Khaled Nasr is not your average businessman. With over 66,000 followers on Instagram, you won’t find Khaled posting work lunches or office interiors. Instead, you’ll find images of fine tailoring, pocket squares and an off-duty style that would make even the most dapper of gentlemen jealous—all beautifully curated to create a feed that is more suited to a model than to a businessman.
Breaking the stereotypes that seem to dictate what a professional should and shouldn’t look like, Khaled speaks with MNSWR to tell us about the beauty of bespoke and why dressing to impress is important in any career.
There is a common misconception that the fashion world is difficult to access unless you’re in the industry; as a businessman, how big of a role does style play in your everyday life?
I think being outside the fashion industry is actually better. When you are in the industry, I feel you are boxed in by rules or ideas that you think are supposed to be right, and when you’re outside the industry, you tend to dress according to your work. That defines your style and allows you to experiment more to see what ‘casual’ or what ‘dressy’ means in your industry. You’re not always trying to reinvent, but you’re more likely to adapt your style, which results in some really individual looks.
When did your appreciation of fashion first begin?
It really began at a young age when I used to see my mom and dad going to work every day wearing a suit. Everyday, my dad would wake up and put on a full suit and tie, and my mom would wear a suit to work everyday as well. They owned their own company, so it was important for them to dress a certain way in order to look presentable in front of all their employees. As I grew older, I began to realise why it was so important to be that presentable in front of your employees because the more you took care of yourself, the more they would respect you for taking the time and effort to present yourself in a specific way. This especially rang true in front of their customers during meetings.
In my opinion, nothing is better than looking at nature and realising how many colour combinations work so well together that you otherwise wouldn’t have thought of.
Where do you get your inspiration from?
I honestly get my inspiration from a lot of different things. The most important thing for me is colour and the combination of colour. In my opinion, nothing is better than looking at nature and realising how many colour combinations work so well together that you otherwise wouldn’t have thought of. Simply looking outside and seeing all the various shades of green, blue and red makes you realise how amazing nature is, blending these combinations to look so perfect. You can translate what you see into dressing too.
As someone who enjoys travelling, are there any countries whose style you particularly love?
Absolutely! For me, Japan and Korea or two of the most inspirational places when it comes to style. They take fashion so seriously there and it’s amazing to see the different types of style that everyone wears. What’s relevant to me is seeing how these two countries take Italian styling very seriously. I’ve always said no one dresses more Sartorial Italian than the Japanese or Koreans, and it’s really amazing to see their respect for the traditions associated with suiting; their colour combinations and proportions are absolute perfection.
You’ve mentioned before your love of the 30s and 70s for fashion, what is it about these two eras that appeals to you?
I’m a big fan of Tweed and heavier fabrics, and so in the 1930s style, I really loved the cuts of clothes as well as their use of heavier fabrics and layers. The way they would wear a three-piece suit all the time was fantastic, and the portions of the suit was fascinating. They always dressed perfectly.
From the 1970s, I’m a big fan of the way they just had fun with the way they dressed. They never took anything too seriously, and it was in this era that the lapels starting to grow; although some may have gone a little too far, it showed that you can play with proportions in a certain way. I’m a big fan of large lapels and nipped-in waists and they were all about that during the 70s. It was an era of nonchalant attitude toward style.
You appreciate details, evident from the close ups of tailoring that dominate your Instagram feed. What is it about bespoke clothing that particularly piques your interest?
Honestly, it comes down to the fact that every single garment I’m taking a picture of was made physically by hand. Somebody sat for hours creating every piece. From choosing the fabric and cutting the pattern, to sewing every seam together, it’s really amazing to see how much fabric can be played with, shaped and sewn to become something of a second skin to someone.
When it comes to creating something bespoke, what do you pay attention to the most?
Individuality comes to mind. What really attracted me to my favourite brand, Sciamat, is the fact that they created their own recognisable garment; when you see a Sciamat jacket from far away you instantly know you made it. From the lapel to the shoulders, to the colour of the jacket, they have created something that is truly their own. Personally, that’s what I believe bespoke is about. There are amazing bespoke tailors all around the world, but you must be instantly moved by what you see. That’s how you know that tailor is the one who will make your garments for the rest if your life.
What’s your favourite menswear accessory?
Definitely the watch. Nothing buttons up an outfit more, regardless of style, than a really beautiful watch. Watches, like suits, are meant to last a lifetime, so if you invest in one really beautiful piece, it’s something that will last you for generations.
Do you have any style pet peeves?
Absolutely. I really hate it when people wear sports coats with their dress shirts untucked. I hate that look. If you’re at a certain age and want to be a little casual, you can still make the outfit look good by tucking in your shirt and not wearing a tie, otherwise just don’t wear the jacket at all.
Which are the brands we should be looking out for in 2017?
The brand I’m always excited to see is obviously Sciamat, and what they will be doing in regard to fabrics and patterns. I’m always excited to see what they’re working on.
My other favourite traditional menswear brand is Brunello Cucinelli, and I absolutely love seeing Brunello’s vision every year for menswear. The way he blends textures, colours and colour palettes is probably the most inspiring thing I have ever seen in menswear. He really has an great overall vision of clothing and lifestyle that I haven’t seen anyone do in a long time.