What does Dandyism mean to you?

Dandyism is a lifestyle based mainly on the art of embodying a unique elegance through dress. Although dandyism is most often associated with one’s sartorialism, I believe that it grows beyond the superficial. To me, the dandy is the ultimate gentleman who is well schooled in everything from art and culture, cocktails and cuisine, to history and politics. He’s not just well dressed but well rounded.

What is it that you find most appealing about Dandyism?

It’s almost that dandyism is a lifestyle challenge; a quest to be the best version of myself that I can be.

How did “Dandy Wellington and his Band” first begin and what was the inspiration behind it?

Like many American kids, I always wanted to start a band. Music was a huge part of my childhood and I grew up learning about jazz from my mother. After studying theatre at New York University, I was introduced to the vintage scene in New York by my friend Gin Minsky and I fell in love. Here was a world where the Jazz Age was alive and kicking with vintage lovers from all walks of life in the mix. However, there weren’t many African-Americans involved in, or leading, early Swing or Traditional Jazz bands, especially in Harlem. It was very strange to me that a musical genre, whose dominant influence was black America, was being performed by so few black Americans. Needless to say, I got involved. Dandy Wellington and His Band exists to honor the artistic brilliance and showmanship of Jazzmen like Fats Waller, Louis Armstrong, and Duke Ellington. We help to keep that sound present in people’s lives.

Growing up in Harlem, where so many influential African-American and Jazz Age figures lived, one can’t help but be affected