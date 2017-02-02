Some men live life, legendary actor and adventure-enthusiast Steve McQueen attacked it. From his early days in the Merchant Marine and the United States Marine Corps to his rise to the being the highest paid movie star in 1974, McQueen captured the essence of masculinity in a way that was brash but never arrogant. Through his acting, motor sports racing and airplane flying, McQueen made thrill-seeking a style and few have been able to do it with as much class and savoir-faire.

Known for being a born rebel, McQueen abandoned his post in the Merchant Marines in the Dominican Republic and also spent 41 days in the Marine Corp brig for unauthorized absences. After being honorably discharged in 1950 McQueen would embark on a journey that was as unexpected as it was thrilling and would create a larger than life persona that is still the standard by which cool is measured.

While many men would find comfort in a specific character, McQueen was just as commanding racing dirt bikes as he was in three-piece suits and blue-tinted Persol 714 sunglasses

McQueen began his acting career in the early 1950’s and would achieve his breakout role on the TV western series Tales of Wells Fargo, which in turn led to a role in Wanted: Dead or Alive. McQueen quickly made his presence known by forgoing the typical six-gun most actors carried in favor of a sawed-off .44-40 Winchester rifle. This weapon of choice signified the way McQueen would approach his roles and his life; on his terms and with barrels blazing.

The western roles became a launch pad for McQueen’s penchant for playing the anti-hero, a rustic and rebellious character that was on the good side but played by his own rules. This method would later be capitalized on by other rogue lawmen played by the likes of Clint Eastwood and Charles Bronson.

Though the silver screen made McQueen a household name it was his passion for motorsports that best defined his unique hell-raising style. At the beginning of his acting career, he would earn extra money by racing motorcycles at the Long Island City Raceway and his skills would develop to the point that he could perform his own stunts in movies, a pre-cursor to modern day stuntmen-turned actors such as Jason Statham.