When we lost Frank Sinatra we lost more than a legendary singer and showman. With his passing so went an era that will never be seen again, except on TV shows like Mad Men. When Frank loomed large, his reign lasting mostly from the 1940’s through the 1960’s, it was the age of the gentlemen’s world, the three-martini lunch, and unbridled optimism. Sinatra, with his whiskey neat, his top button undone, his cigarettes half-smoked and his swing in full motion epitomized the style of men enjoying life to the fullest.

Born December 12, 1915 in Hackensack, NJ, no one would have ever suspected that the boy named Frank would grow up to be the self-proclaimed Chairman of the Board. From his humble beginnings to the fateful day in November of 1939 when he signed a contract with bandleader Tommy Dorsey, Sinatra had no idea he would eventually become a style icon for men everywhere, the proverbial man that every man wants to be and a tough catch for eligible women. Though his career didn’t skyrocket, it wasn’t long before Hollywood came calling and with the switch to color films, Sinatra’s famous blue eyes were twinkling at just the right time.

T hough short in stature Frank has a presence about him that he wore as proudly as his tilted fedoras, choice cufflinks and tailor-fit tuxedos.

Never mind that Sinatra’s style if played out today would seem chauvinistic when America emerged from World War 2 as the dominant super power it needed a man like Frank to let the world know who was boss. And Frank had no trouble doing it. From leading the notorious Rat Pack (along with Sammy Davis Jr. and Dean Martin) to owning the Las Vegas nightlife, Frank had the respect of his peers, the fear of his enemies and the lustful eyes of women from Nancy Sinatra to Nancy Reagan. Though short in stature Frank has a presence about him that he wore as proudly as his tilted fedoras, choice cufflinks and tailor-fit tuxedos.

Frank wasn’t blessed with the greatest voice but he made up for it with bravado, an unmistakable delivery and a confidence that could only be attributed to the rough rise to success of a kid from Jersey. At a time when standards were often recorded with little ingenuity, Frank could take tracks that had been sung dozens of times by much better singers and make each his own. From My Way and Moon River to New York, New York and That’s Life, many classic songs seem to belong to Frank simply because Frank made it so.

Rolling the dice like the ice in his whiskey high ball, Sinatra had us all believing luck would be a lady and that the party would keep going as long as Frank had something to say about it.

Frank was also shrouded in envious myth. He is often cited as the inspiration for Johnny Fontaine, a character in the first Godfather film who gets out of a recording contract with the help of the mafia. Though the story was never verified, and no journalist took the chance of asking, it simply added to Sinatra’s classic style, the man you don’t say no to. All the style traits that define Sinatra are long gone today and the idea of any one person acting so brash in today’s corporate and gender-equal culture is simply not believable. Whether Frank had help getting things done his way may never be known but few have walked the line Frank did and did it with such class and style.

We miss Frank not so much for the Vegas lounge act and defining roles in Ocean’s Eleven and The Manchurian Candidate but for the way he lived his life. Rolling the dice like the ice in his whiskey high ball, Sinatra had us all believing luck would be a lady and that the party would keep going as long as Frank had something to say about it. Frank was of the era when America was king and Frank was its appointed ambassador. He didn’t disappoint and to this day the swinging style he characterized will forever hold a place in style history.