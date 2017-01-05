In popular culture, there are names we simply know. We don’t recall where or when we first heard of someone but in some way we’ve always known of them. From Andy Warhol and Bob Dylan to Orson Welles and F. Scot Fitzgerald there are men we speak of with little or no recollection of why. In time we come across the reasons but until then it simply stands that some men are simply known. Chet Baker, the smooth and soft voice of cool West Coast jazz is one of those names.

T hose in jazz circles need no prompting when it comes to Baker. Offering perhaps the finest rendition of “My Funny Valentine”, playing the junk-fueled jazz trumpeter to a tee and being as comfortable in tailored suits as he was in plain white t-shirts and jeans, Baker was that white cat among the black guys pouring out the screaming streams of horns gone wild in smoke-filled cafes during the 1950’s and 1960’s.

In addition to his soft vocals, subtle trumpet techniques and flair for the cool, Baker also had classic good looks, a precursor to Chris Isaak where one’s eyes and lips can say more than lyrics or chords. Though Baker will never be mistaken for Miles Davis or Dizzy Gillespie when it comes to blowing the horn, he could hold his own in the right genres and had a signature low and tender sound that made jazz more accessible than the complicated compositions of say John Coltrane.

Even in his later years when heroin had taken its toll, Baker still had the look of a sensitive artist, a shy soul in need of protection from the cold.

But before you heard “My Funny Valentine” for the first time, before you delved in a little deeper to the golden age of jazz, you knew the name Chet Baker. You don’t know where you heard it. You don’t know why it sounds familiar. But Chet Baker is synonymous with cool, with style and being in with the out crowd. The effortless edge Baker embraced was that of a loner who could dress impeccably, croon adoringly and play ever so sweetly.

In his prime, Baker was a can’t-miss 1950’s idol. With his wavy brown hair, searching eyes, bedroom voice and choice attire he had the ability to move crowds with subtle and seductive notes, either from his natural voice or the one distilled through the brass filter of his trumpet. Even in his later years when heroin had taken its toll, Baker still had the look of a sensitive artist, a shy soul in need of protection from the cold. Don’t bother seeking the moment you first heard of Chet Baker. You’ll never find it because you always knew him.