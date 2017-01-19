Dashing. Debonair. Dandy. The adjectives used to describe Cary Grant all have one thing in common… impeccable taste. Born Archibald Alexander Leach in Bristol, England in 1904, the actor who would become known as Cary Grant may not have been the best thespian or even the brightest Hollywood star, but to this day there is no one who could out-dress or out-style the man by which all fashion followers are measured.

While Grant didn’t lack for acting chops, he was nominated twice for the Academy Award for Best Actor and five times for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor, and appeared in such classic films as North by Northwest, Arsenic and Old Lace and The Philadelphia Story, it was the style of Grant fans remember most. As if cut from a cloth no longer made, Grant embodied the essence of the man at his sartorial best and to this day it is hard to find anyone who can match the legacy of perhaps the best-dressed man ever.

Known for a monochromatic aesthetic, tailor-fit suits and harmonious lines that defined meticulous proportion, Grant secured his place by never being out of place.

In their 1967/1968 winter issue, Gentlemen’s Quarterly gave Grant the chance to impart his style wisdom and the interview turned up some fashion gems:

“Simplicity, to me, has always been the essence of good taste.”

“I’m reminded of a piece of advice my father gave me regarding shoes: it has stood me in good stead whenever my own finances were low. He said it’s better to buy one good pair of shoes than four cheap ones.”

“Well, if a man’s budget restricts him to only one suit, then I would choose something unobtrusive. A dark blue, almost black, of lightweight cloth, serviceable for both day and evening wear.”

“A cardigan coat sweater of lightweight wool and a conservative color is a useful investment. It can be worn without a coat on many occasions, and has the advantage of being easily slipped on without those arm-raising contortions and the need to re-comb your hair.”

Grant didn’t come from style stock and when he decided to leave England for the promise of America, he knew that good looks wasn’t enough in a town like Los Angeles where pretty faces were as ubiquitous as cast-off scripts. Though a fan of the ostentatious Fred Astaire, Grant would follow his own advice and use simplicity to define his legacy. Known for a monochromatic aesthetic, tailor-fit suits and harmonious lines that defined meticulous proportion, Grant secured his place by never being out of place.

Cary Grant is probably the most fashionable man in the history of Hollywood. The guy was just slick. He did it so effortlessly. – Reid Scott

Today, as men struggle to find a balance between formal and casual as well as their own personal look, the style of Grant is more important than ever. Whether for inspiration, guidance or just a refresher on what it means to dress well, any man can turn to the movies of Grant and learn valuable style lessons that are as poignant now as they were 60 years ago.

Actor Reid Scott was once asked his opinion of Grant and said, “To me, Cary Grant is probably the most fashionable man in the history of Hollywood. The guy was just slick. He did it so effortlessly.”

Simple. Effortless. Flawless. Cary Grant played it straight and perhaps safe but it served him well and created a standard by which all men can measure their style.

Written by Mr. Kevin McLaughlin