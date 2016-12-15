When Hollywood needed to find a man to cast in the role of Ian Fleming’s dashing British secret agent James Bond, it didn’t take them long to settle on Sean Connery. Casting agents weren’t quite sure the Scot had all the qualities of Bond but one thing was certain, no one could move quite like Connery. Some directors likened Connery’s moves to that of a big jungle cat stalking his prey and when Connery donned the familiar Bond tux, tipped his shaken and not stirred martini to the side and prowled his way through exotic sets and locales, audiences around the world knew a winner was found.

Connery first found fame as James Bond in Dr. No in 1962 and would follow that up with successive roles in From Russia With Love (1963), Goldfinger (1964), Thunderball (1965) and You Only Love Twice (1967). Connery would go on to play Bond twice more, in Diamonds are Forever (1971) and Never Say Never Again (1983) but it was his original incarnations that set the bar for all the Bond’s who would soon follow.

Daring, dashing, masculine and charismatic, Connery gave Bond an edge that set him apart from other secret agents and playboy leading men. Combining rugged good looks, a stern but attractive face and the right build to perfectly fit tailored suits (complete with thin ties and pocket squares) and tuxes, Connery was the larger than life character from Fleming’s Novels and though other Bonds would have their moment, every successor seemed to be merely holding a place instead of taking over the role.

Any actor can wear the Bond outfit, but it’s how he wears the threads that determine whether he will be a leading man or a fill in. The way Connery would move, like a panther stalking through the tall grass of a jungle lair, decked out in a beautiful tux and carrying his signature Walther PPK was the image of legends. At 6’2” and built like a heavyweight in training, many were skeptical that Connery could be so suave but he not only carried the role, he made it every man’s aspiration. Ask any man who they would want to be for a day and the likely answers are Mick Jagger and James Bond.

Connery had his way with the role the way he had his way with life. Cocksure, clever, candid and cutting edge, for the times, Connery brought Bond to life and made him a fashion icon as well as the quintessential ladies’ man. But more than the clothes, more than the one-liners and more than the risk-taking thrill seeker he was, it was how Connery moved that made his style unforgettable.

Go back and watch the early Bond classics and pay close attention to the careful and measured movements Connery makes when sneaking into a Bond girl’s bedroom or the secret hideout of a villain. Connery covers ground in sure steps ever mindful of his blind side and alert for any unusual sounds. We are captivated by this motion, lending more credence to the idea that what an actor does is often more important that what he says.

If you need a foundation for leading man style that would dominate film and television through the 1960’s and 1970’s, look no further than the prowling Connery as Bond, James Bond.