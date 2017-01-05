Some men project themselves to the world with voices of authority. They announce in bold statements and strong tones their wants, desires, and opinions. Others toe a careful balance between assertiveness and decorum that creates a more measured pitch. Marlon Brando, with his unmistakable voice, a soft and at times delicate instrument, lured those around him ever closer to his seductive style.

From early roles in A Streetcar Named Desire and The Wild One to later masterpieces in The Godfather and Apocalypse Now the legendary method actor captivated audiences with the paradox of whispers elicited from a man’s man. As a young actor, Brando had the stunning looks that combined a rugged physical build, deep eyes, and a disarming smile. In his later years, he added considerable weight that lent even more stature to his role as Vito Corleone, a crowning achievement to a career that included controversy, scandal, and rebellion.

Brando made you lean on every word, concentrating fully on his soft diction for fear of missing an important glimpse into his engaging characters.

But beyond his physical features, his political stances, and his mercurial behavior, it is Brando’s seductive whisper we remember most. Like Tom Cruise’s smile and Paul Newman’s eyes, Brando’s voice was his weapon of choice and he deftly used it to make lackluster lines seem enticing and powerful. From the white-t and biker jackets to tuxedos and army fatigues, Brando gave each role his signature slip of a lisping tongue that kept audiences inching ever closer to this enigma of masculinity. Brando made you lean on every word, concentrating fully on his soft diction for fear of missing an important glimpse into his engaging characters.

Style comes in many forms. It’s worn, carried and occasionally tossed aside. For Brando, though, his style and his enduring popularity are due considerably to the style of making barely a sound. Make no mistake, Brando didn’t mumble and he didn’t jumble his words, he carefully sized up his characters and gave each a voice that would never be forgotten. Close your eyes and think of Brando… you don’t picture any particular image or recall an outfit, you hear with alarming clarity the echoing whispers… “The Horror”, “I coulda been a contender” and “I’m gonna make him an offer he can’t refuse”. Brando’s offer to us was his guarded sensitivity, and when it comes to style, it resonates loud and clear.