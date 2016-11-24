A Harbinger of Hope

Experiencing firsthand the severe decline of Britain’s industries over recent decades, Barr-Hoyland’s patriotism stems from his desire to bring about positive change and long-term benefits to members of his community. By helping resurrect the industries of old such as textiles, wool and metalwork, the label strives to provide dignity and opportunity to the areas and people in need.

“Ross Barr was born with the dream and goal to produce sustainable, slow fashion to reverse the degeneration that has occurred in Yorkshire —my home— and revive industry to provide employment,”