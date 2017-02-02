Fashion has never been a one-time thing. Its affinity with the past is what mesmerises us, reminding us that whenever we think every possibility, every design has been done, the past is always there to inspire and reinvent itself into something almost entirely new. This is what Rampley & Co. has done with the pocket square, transforming what used to be a somewhat plain menswear accessory into something more beautiful than we could have scarcely imagined.
“I’ve always worn pocket squares and loved them, but found it amazing that women’s scarves have had these stunning patterns and designs for years, and yet nobody was really doing the same with the male equivalent,” says Elliott Rampley who founded the company in 2014 after feeling a gap in the market. “Most of the retailers I was trying had the same old paisley, polka dot and flat colour design, which of course, are all wardrobe essentials, but I was looking for something a little different. We just felt there was nobody taking the opportunity to be really creative in this space.”
The description is a familiar one. We are all accustomed to seeing classically plain and polka dot style pocket squares, typically reserved for weddings and fancy dinners, but Rampley & Co. offer something new: pocket squares featuring 17th Century paintings of Samson and Delilah, or a beautiful depiction of a Flycatcher balancing on a branch, almost as delicate as the medium onto which the stunning illustration was printed. Without a doubt, Rampley & Co.’s pocket squares are breathtakingly colourful. Working with the likes of the Tate and the National Gallery, their products almost make you believe you’re staring at the paintings themselves.
All of Rampley & Co.’s products are designed in London and manufactured in Macclesfield, which, Rampley says, has been silk printing for 200 years. “We digitally print most of our squares, as this is the only way to produce the level of detail required when reproducing a piece of fine art. With The National Gallery, we had to choose three paintings from their substantial collection of some of the finest artworks in the world, and they had to first and foremost suit the medium onto which they were to be presented. We slowly identified those we wanted based on colour blends and the ability to work within a square crop”.
Something for Everyone
Given the common misconception that pocket squares are reserved for a specific type of gentleman, Rampley & Co.’s customer base continues to span across generations. “We have a real mix of customers at the moment. We have everything from young, edgier guys that want something a little different to make themselves stand out, to the older gent that has worn handkerchiefs or pocket squares for years. The one thing in common is an appreciation of high quality menswear and the desire to distinguish themselves. Our audience is truly global at this stage”.
Now the company is looking to expand into other product categories (they already have a range of socks and ties), as well as some partnerships up ahead. So, keep an eye out, as we expect more classically inspired game-changing accessories on the way.
