Born from a desire to “fuse art with classic men’s and women’s styling”, Anthony Brovchenko founded R. Culturi in 2014. What began as a passion project for the Kiev-born New Yorker has evolved into a thriving business that values collaboration, quality and attention to detail. Every piece in the label’s collection of neckties, pocket squares and scarves features an original work created by artists from all over the world. The goal is provide a diverse view of art and creativity by collaborating with individuals from a wide-range of countries. Moreover, R. Culturi’s philosophy is to honor the artist behind each piece and to tell their story.