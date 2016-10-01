The skin is the body’s largest and most exposed organ. Taking care of it is often is overlooked when we think about our health, and yet it wears the most visible signs of being treated well or poorly. In the last decade, there has been a men’s skincare boom. The market has been flooded with new and brightly packaged options and it is easy to wonder where to invest funds when it comes to your skin. As with all consumer products, you get what you pay for with skincare and what could be a better investment than your health?