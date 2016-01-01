In menswear, the past is a treasure trove of inspiration. Every iconic piece of clothing in a gentleman’s wardrobe today bares some historic underpinnings of either military uniforms, sports gear or turn-of-the-century workwear. They all reference certain points in time when the grass was supposedly a little bit greener, people dressed better and everything was well-made. While longing for the good ‘ol days is considered a pointless pursuit, designers often look to the past in order to celebrate it, if not to make improvements. One such label that embraces this approach is Cult Eyewear.