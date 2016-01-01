“If you constantly dwell on the past that’s where you end up living.”
– Simon Weston, Commander of the Order of the British Empire
In menswear, the past is a treasure trove of inspiration. Every iconic piece of clothing in a gentleman’s wardrobe today bares some historic underpinnings of either military uniforms, sports gear or turn-of-the-century workwear. They all reference certain points in time when the grass was supposedly a little bit greener, people dressed better and everything was well-made. While longing for the good ‘ol days is considered a pointless pursuit, designers often look to the past in order to celebrate it, if not to make improvements. One such label that embraces this approach is Cult Eyewear.
With an affinity for vintage frames, Steven Rosini founded Cult Eyewear in 2013. The New Jersey-based label masterfully recreates iconic eyewear designs from the 20th century, drawing inspiration from the likes of James Dean, Marcello Mastroianni and Sir Michael Caine. Each frame is meticulously crafted using only the finest materials, polished by hand and scrutinized down to the millimeter. As opposed to “fast fashion”, Cult Eyewear’s products are built to last and its timeless designs go far beyond any short-lived trends.
“I have always loved the phrase, ‘They don’t make them like they used to,’” Rosini says. “I think that statement applies not only to material items but to people as well.” Mourning the loss of “stardust” in today’s Hollywood scene, Rosini wanted to bring back what he considers as “a bit of that old magic” through fashion and eyewear in particular.
“There was a renaissance of sorts in America in the twentieth century where Hollywood was Mount Olympus and movie stars were the gods. Today, with Reality TV taking the forefront, it’s all been a bit watered down. For me, Cult Eyewear is a vessel for bridging the gap between then and now. There is no James Dean today, but his timeless style can live on. The same goes for any of our iconic inspirations.”
The perfect pair
With millions of mass-produced frames available on the market, Cult Eyewear rises above the sea of sameness through good design, attention to detail and unparalleled craftsmanship. The label insists on doing things the hard way, processing each frame with as minimal machine use as possible, down to the last curve. Even the colors have been reverently selected to best reflect both the icon and era they are inspired by.
“When you are working on such a small scale item such as eyewear, every bit counts,” Rosini explains. “That’s why we painstakingly go over and over every design we do. Unfortunately, it leads to limited product launches. The plus side is, you are getting the very best from us. And it’s the latter that we care most about.”
Though it may be anchored in the past, Cult Eyewear has great plans for the future. A re-launch of one of their current designs is already in the works as well as the introduction of their first sunglass frame. Needless to say, the eyewear they’ve chosen to bring to life are timeless works of art, faithfully designed and crafted to perfection. With a passion for doing things by hand, Cult Eyewear proves that good things come to those who wait.