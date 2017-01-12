The art of glove making is a centuries-old craft. From the prudent selection and stretching of the hides to the cutting, sewing and finishing, master artisans have spent decades perfecting their skills and passing them down through the generations. Indeed, it takes a gifted set of hands to transform a raw piece of leather into an impeccable pair of gloves with the perfect fit, suppleness and finish. Paying homage to this sartorial art form is Melbourne-based menswear label AARCH.
Celebrating traditional workmanship and timeless elegance, AARCH crafts beautifully made leather gloves from the finest materials. The label was founded by Vietnamese transplant Aaron Cheung with the goal to create exceptional products of superior quality and value.
“We want our items to be an essential part of the customer’s wardrobe, something that he can put on season after season and doesn’t feel like it is stylistically obsolete,” Cheung says. “I think, as a consumer myself, there is nothing more frustrating than overpaying for something that bears poor quality. As a brand, we can only offer our customers products that we believe in, pieces that we would wear and take care of.”
Each glove is a product of 32 individual processes and takes more than five hours to complete.
In order to maintain the highest of standards, AARCH works with a third-generation family of master glove makers from the small town of Pecs in Southern Hungary. Each glove is a product of 32 individual processes and takes more than five hours to complete. Peruvian peccary, Argentine capybara and North American deerskin are just some of the hides that are expertly sourced to create these one-of-a-kind pieces.
Fit comes first
Equal to its glove’s make, the label is obsessed with achieving the perfect fit, so much so that it offers bespoke services to its most exacting clients. With over 50 leather and colour combinations, customers can choose from an array of exquisite hides, linings, buttons and straps to produce a signature pair of gloves that fits like a second skin.
“Besides leather choice, how a pair of gloves fits speaks about the work of the atelier,” Cheung explains. “Obviously, getting the right sizing is the first crucial step but even so, the gloves should fit tight on the hand of wearer. The fingers should hug and mold to the shape of your hands. After a while, the elasticity of the leather kicks in and the snugness eases up. That’s when you know the gloves are meant for you.”
Partnering with niche ateliers across the globe, AARCH aims to expand it sartorial offerings to include sweaters, scarves and other leather goods. The label strives to remain true to its purpose, upholding the principles of quality, craftsmanship and style. Unwilling to compromise on its values, AARCH works only with the very best to create extraordinary products that are made to last a lifetime.