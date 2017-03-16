Now, the awards and accolades poured in. In 2015, Ronson would win the Brit Award for British Single of the Year, he would be nominated for two Brit Awards in 2016 for Best Male Solo Artist and British Producer of the Year, and he would win two Grammy’s, one for Record of the Year. “Uptown Funk” was such a colossal achievement that Jason Iley, the head of Sony Music UK would say, “the monumental success of Uptown Funk is so thoroughly deserved, and has established itself as, not only one of the Records Of The Year, but of our lifetime”.