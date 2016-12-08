Like a suit of armor, a handmade suit is characterized by its quality and craftsmanship. It must be forged from the finest material, protecting the knight from bodily harm without overwhelming him with weight. It must also fit like a glove, allowing the warrior to maneuver freely in the heat of battle, to wield his sword or lance with ease. Finally, the armor’s appearance must strike fear into the heart of the enemy while emanating the virtues of courage, honor, and chivalry.

Unfortunately, In This Day And Age, Anything Well Made Is Considered A Luxury Rather Than The Standard Mark Of Quality.

To achieve these qualities, a good suit doesn’t come cheap. As in the olden days, quality and craftsmanship are hallmarks of both a master tradesman’s skill and reputation. Patrons were more than willing to pay top dollar for their armor, especially if it meant the difference between life and death.

Unfortunately, in this day and age, anything well made is considered a luxury rather than the standard mark of quality. Thanks to economies of scale, clothing has become cheaper to produce. And we do it incessantly at an alarming pace and in larger volumes, all at the expense of the developing world. When it comes to making a bespoke suit however; good things take time. And time means money.

Who wears a good suit? Who gets to put on a full set of personalized armor and ride gloriously into the sunset? Not the blacksmiths or the peasants or even the foot soldiers, but the knights – noblemen, landed gentry with titles and fiefdoms to their name. And now? In these modern times? Well, you get the point.

Again, it wasn’t always this way. The suit was the workingman’s garment up until the second half of the twentieth century when more casual fashions prevailed. Even with rapid industrialization and the advent of work wear and uniforms, every man owned a suit. Even if it was the only one he owned, he wore it with pride. But what was once ubiquitous attire is now reserved for men with more “corporate” – dare I say lucrative – occupations and for those special occasions where a pair of jeans won’t do.