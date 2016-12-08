It is said that a well-made suit is a man’s modern-day armor, that it has the ability to protect and empower those who wear it, transforming them into gallant warriors ready to do battle. Truth be told, I rather like this metaphor. It sums up perfectly what the bespoke suit has become in present times: exclusive. And it’s not because the fashion “elite” unanimously christened the suit as the uniform of nobility; it’s because our society has changed drastically over the last century and with it, what the suit represents.
Like a suit of armor, a handmade suit is characterized by its quality and craftsmanship. It must be forged from the finest material, protecting the knight from bodily harm without overwhelming him with weight. It must also fit like a glove, allowing the warrior to maneuver freely in the heat of battle, to wield his sword or lance with ease. Finally, the armor’s appearance must strike fear into the heart of the enemy while emanating the virtues of courage, honor, and chivalry.
To achieve these qualities, a good suit doesn’t come cheap. As in the olden days, quality and craftsmanship are hallmarks of both a master tradesman’s skill and reputation. Patrons were more than willing to pay top dollar for their armor, especially if it meant the difference between life and death.
Unfortunately, in this day and age, anything well made is considered a luxury rather than the standard mark of quality. Thanks to economies of scale, clothing has become cheaper to produce. And we do it incessantly at an alarming pace and in larger volumes, all at the expense of the developing world. When it comes to making a bespoke suit however; good things take time. And time means money.
Who wears a good suit? Who gets to put on a full set of personalized armor and ride gloriously into the sunset? Not the blacksmiths or the peasants or even the foot soldiers, but the knights – noblemen, landed gentry with titles and fiefdoms to their name. And now? In these modern times? Well, you get the point.
Again, it wasn’t always this way. The suit was the workingman’s garment up until the second half of the twentieth century when more casual fashions prevailed. Even with rapid industrialization and the advent of work wear and uniforms, every man owned a suit. Even if it was the only one he owned, he wore it with pride. But what was once ubiquitous attire is now reserved for men with more “corporate” – dare I say lucrative – occupations and for those special occasions where a pair of jeans won’t do.
Indeed, over the past few decades, our dress codes have become more casual. Back in the day, when wars were waged in the boardroom, a handmade suit was a symbol of power and influence. Now, if you look at the modern workspaces of major tech companies and the like, it appears that the suit has all but vanished. While on the streets, the uniform of protest and discontent is no longer the respectable suit and tie but the unembellished hoodie.
This may have something to do with what the suit represents or rather, what those who wear suits represent. After all, men in suits have often been the subjects of controversy since the onslaught of the global financial crisis. We need only to consider the various clichés of the arrogant hedge fund manager or sleazy politician, the scion of industry who exploit his employees or the attention-seeking heir of ill-gotten wealth to see that the suit has gotten a bad rap.
Nowadays, companies all over the world are boycotting business wear entirely. This relaxed, “come as you are” attitude is a stark contrast to the tarnished hierarchies, values and practices of the corporate world and the uniform that comes with it. This doesn’t necessarily mean that elitism, greed, and exploitation no longer exist in the Apples and Googles of the world. Far from it. These firms have simply chosen to disassociate themselves with the negative stereotype of a shark in a suit.
In the end, like the knights of old, the handmade suit is slowing becoming a thing of the past. Unless you move in certain circles, the need to don this modern day armor is rapidly waning. The nature of war and its rules of engagement have shifted and so have the battlegrounds and arenas where a suit is required. Thus, it may be high time we put the armor metaphor to rest and reinterpret the suit’s place in this ever-changing world.