Sean O’Flynn is a Master Craftsman. He began his career in shirt making at the age of 16 with an apprenticeship at Huntsman while at the same time attending the London College of Fashion.

From Huntsmans Sean moved to become the Head Cutter at New and Lingwood in Jermyn St, one of the oldest and most respected bespoke shirt makers. There, he ran the bespoke shirt making business and oversaw the ‘ready to wear’ range.

In 2005 Sean began his own business in Sackville St. He has worked in and around Saville row for the last 32 years and is widely recognised as one of the very finest shirtmakers.