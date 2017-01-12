My grandfather, Carlos was an exceptionally stylish gentleman, having married into a Portuguese family of British descent his style acumen was even more refined as the year went by. Once, during one of our trips to the tailor shop, he asked me something that I would never forget. “The simplest of thing… Zito, (it was his nickname for me) How many White Shirts should a Gentleman own?” As I was only 12, I didn’t quite know the answer to such a specific question. I replied: ”I don’t now, Grandpa. Two, maybe three?” He looked at me shaking his head and said: ”The correct answer to that question will be… Seven! It’s the simplest thing.” He continued “One for each day of the week.”.

For years I didn’t think much about that talk with my grandfather until recently. When I had a conversation with a tailor friend about how many shirts someone should own, that recollection came back into my memory.

The White Shirt is the one piece in your closet that you can always wear, be it to a wedding, at a funeral or even on the beach. It is the most versatile and indispensable piece of clothing in a man’s wardrobe.

It all starts with fabrics. It is almost impossible to name every fabric in the world but there are some that every #menswear aficionado should know. You have Poplin, Oxford or Pinpoint. And then you have also fabric weights and yarn counts 80’s, 100’s, 130’s. The manufacturer the fabric is made by is also of the utmost importance. You can’t go wrong with Thomas Mason or with Cotonificio Albini, to name a few favorites, although there are many others that produce outstanding fabric as well.

Lets talk about the seven shirts you would need, dividing them into: formal shirts (F), and casual shirts (C). Formal shirts can be worn in a more casual situation as well. On the opposite, wearing a casual shirt in a formal situation is an absolute no-go.

No. 1 – White Poplin, pinpoint collar, structured button front and no pocket. (F)

No. 2 – White Poplin, spread collar, unstructured front and no pocket.(F)

No. 3 – White Poplin, button down collar, structured button front and pocket. (C)

No. 4 – White Oxford, spread collar, unstructured front and no pocket.(F)

No. 5 – White Oxford, button down collar, structured button front and pocket. (C)

No. 6 – White Poplin Tuxedo Shirt. (F)

No. 7 – White Linen, pinpoint collar, structured front and pocket.(C)

If you have these you are almost ready to go into the civilized world. The only thing that might be missing is more than one of each.

We leave fit to every reader’s discretion. Some prefer their shirt fitted tight to the body, some a little looser. The most important advice is the shoulder seam should rest in the shoulder. The cuff should rest three fingers from the beginning of your thumb.

As for brands, there are the high-end ones like Turnbull & Asser, Brooks Brothers and Brioni who make outstanding shirts. Though when that moment in life comes when you start buying bespoke shirts your perspective on brands is likely to change. What you need to find then is a shirt maker that constructs a gorgeous shirt using exquisite cloth. Vital is that you have to have a good relationship with your bespoke tailor. Because once you go bespoke, you won’t come back and you’ll probably be seeing a lot of this person. When you start wearing shirts custom made for you, by an excellent shirt maker, the brand of these shirts is yours.

When you want your shirts to be truly yours, let your tailor stitch in your initials or a monogram. Back in the days when households counted more than one gentleman, the way to tell the shirts apart was by putting on the initials of the first names. Nowadays people mostly use the first and last name initials, which officially is a no-go as there are certain etiquettes applied. If you want to put initials on your shirt this should be done on the left side of your pocket-less shirts, aligned with the fourth button counting from top to bottom. If the shirt has a pocket the initials should be on the inside of the collar and the real purist should only have his two first names initials.