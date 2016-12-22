5. Check your tie

For a safe look, always opt for a tie that is darker to the shirt you are wearing. This, however, is a rule that you can easily break; depending on your personal style, you can wear a tie that is lighter than your shirt.

6. Wear the right pants

Note that your pants should never begin at your hips. The right place from which your pants should start is your natural waist. As an extra tip, you can remember that the size of your waist is the size of pants that fit you. So, if your waist measures 35 inches, you are a size 35. This is information you can use the next time you are going shopping. There are several types of pants, from straight-cut to pleated pants, and there is no right or wrong way to go. The only rule when it comes to the length of your pants is that if you go for pleats at the bottom of your pants, don’t go for more than one pleat. Having two or three pleats will look like your pants are too big for you.

7. Pay attention to accessories

Always make sure that your belt matches your shoes. This is basic style rule and respecting it will result in your overall appearance being more balanced and structured, as these two pieces will frame your look and make you look put together. Another thing you need to remember is that you can never wear a belt together with suspenders. It is not very aesthetic and they both have the same function, so wearing both a belt and suspenders would be redundant.

Following these guidelines will have many benefits for you; you will feel comfortable and elegant and in the end, that’s what style is really all about!

Question to our readers: What are you looking for when you are buying a suit? What issues did you have with your suits? Share your thoughts in the comments below!