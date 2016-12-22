The suit is the symbol of elegance and sophistication in the world of men’s fashion. Wearing a suit that flatters your body will not only make you look great, but it will also make you feel great as well, and will give you the attitude and confidence to own each room you enter.
To make sure that your suit looks great on you, there are a few rules you can take into consideration. These refer to fit, etiquette, and accessories. Paying attention to these factors is going to make you see suits from a different perspective and will have positive consequences for your style and attitude.
These are the seven suit rules to always remember:
1. Your suit must have the right fit
When it comes to putting on clothes, fit is the number one thing to look for. A well-fitting suit needs to touch your body, but not be too tight. A well-fitting suit is comfortable and flexible. There are several things you can do to check the fit of your suit. For example, when your jacket is buttoned, you should be able to slip your hand between your chest and your jacket. You should have some room to move around, but it should also feel snug. You can do the same with your pants; try putting in one or two fingers inside them. If you can’t put a finger inside your pants, they are probably too tight, but if you can fit more than two fingers, they are too loose.
2. Check your buttons
When you are wearing a suit, it is always important to pay attention to the buttons. Make sure that the lowest button is always unfastened. If you are wearing a three-button jacket, the upper button can be fastened or unfastened; it is really up to you and your personal preference. In case you are wearing a one-button jacket, you can keep it fastened. This rule also applies to vests, so make sure that you check your vest’s buttons as well. However, whenever you are sitting down, you should unfasten your jacket and when you stand up, you should fasten your button(s) again. It is not necessary to unfasten your vest’s buttons too.
3. The width of your lapels should match your tie
It is recommended that the width of your suit’s lapels to be the same size as the width of your tie (or very close), for an overall balanced and harmonious look. If you want to go for a more classic look, opt for wider lapels and wider ties. In case you go for a suit that has extremely wide lapels, make sure that you match the width of your tie also to the width of your collar.
On the other hand, if you wish to send out a more modern vibe, opt for a look that features thin lapels and a small tie. Whenever you wear a tie, make sure that it ends right where your pants start, not lower, not higher.
4. Pair your suit with the right shirt
When wearing a suit, we recommend that you go for a good dress shirt. One mistake that we see quite to often is men wearing shirts with chest pockets in combination with a suit. A proper dress shirt has zero pockets! Shirts with one pocket are considered casual, while shirts with two pockets are utilitarian and should be worn if you are hiking or engaging in other physical activities.
5. Check your tie
For a safe look, always opt for a tie that is darker to the shirt you are wearing. This, however, is a rule that you can easily break; depending on your personal style, you can wear a tie that is lighter than your shirt.
6. Wear the right pants
Note that your pants should never begin at your hips. The right place from which your pants should start is your natural waist. As an extra tip, you can remember that the size of your waist is the size of pants that fit you. So, if your waist measures 35 inches, you are a size 35. This is information you can use the next time you are going shopping. There are several types of pants, from straight-cut to pleated pants, and there is no right or wrong way to go. The only rule when it comes to the length of your pants is that if you go for pleats at the bottom of your pants, don’t go for more than one pleat. Having two or three pleats will look like your pants are too big for you.
7. Pay attention to accessories
Always make sure that your belt matches your shoes. This is basic style rule and respecting it will result in your overall appearance being more balanced and structured, as these two pieces will frame your look and make you look put together. Another thing you need to remember is that you can never wear a belt together with suspenders. It is not very aesthetic and they both have the same function, so wearing both a belt and suspenders would be redundant.
Following these guidelines will have many benefits for you; you will feel comfortable and elegant and in the end, that’s what style is really all about!
Question to our readers: What are you looking for when you are buying a suit? What issues did you have with your suits? Share your thoughts in the comments below!