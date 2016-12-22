People will see you as you present yourself. Learn to present yourself well.

It’s commonly said that you can’t judge a book by its cover, that people are more than their appearance only, or that one should not make judgment calls based on how a person looks. At the other end of the spectrum, there is the phrase like “you don’t get a second chance to make a first impression.” The question remains; does a first impression define a person’s opinion of you? Do people make judgment calls based on how you dress or how you look?

From a scientific point of view, the answer to these questions is a conclusive yes.

When someone meets you for the first time, that person defines an initial opinion of you in roughly ten seconds. Before you think badly about this person’s seemingly superficial attitude, understand that this is a natural social process and it’s something one has no control over.

In those first seconds of meeting someone, your brain immediately starts to make thousands of computations based on the minimal information you can take from that particular person. This information is cross-referenced with your previous life and social experiences to which you relate a person’s characteristics and behavior. Is this person someone you want to know more about of or simply avoid? Does this person have social status or is he someone with authority? Can you trust him? Does he act professionally in his work? This list of considerations goes on and it’s a process that happens without you even noticing, and it usually takes less than 10 seconds.

We unconsciously relate a particular detail with a certain preprogrammed idea.

The brain is an incredible thing as we become primed to relating certain details to certain characteristics that a person might have. It’s a way for the mind to create shortcuts to make the process even faster. “The red ones go faster” or “black is badass” is based on an actual scientific fact. We unconsciously relate a particular detail with a certain preprogrammed idea. A confident person stands straight, so our mind says; if someone stands ‘straight,’ he must be confident. Professionals usually wear a suit; so if someone wears a suit, professionalism is assumed almost automatically. If you look like an expert, you must be an expert.

Here’s where this automated classification behavior gets us into trouble; we create this idea without wanting to, but we defend it willingly. We create an illusion of knowledge about someone. Instead of questioning what we assume, we actively start looking for ways to justify it. When we assume that a person is a professional, we tend to look mostly at the things that might prove this assumption, and overlook those things that might discredit the idea. Keep in mind that this works as well with positive assumptions as with negative assumptions.

Keep in mind that all factors involved creating an impression are merely based on someone’s own personal experience or opinion.

But before you think you can control someone’s first impression about you – or that others can control yours about them, keep in mind that all factors involved to create an impression are merely based on someone’s own personal experience or opinion. If someone has had negative experiences with people wearing suits, then presenting yourself in a suit probably won’t leave a positive impression with that person. The same goes for generalized ideas by people about a specific religion, race, or ideology; when belonging to a certain one, you’ll be easily labeled just for being part of it. This is where unconscious bigotry is born.

With everything taken into account, the general idea is very simple. If you want people to treat you a certain way, make sure you look the part. It’s always a good idea to start off with your best foot forward. Do remember that it’s a lot easier to prove to someone that they were right about you than to prove them wrong.