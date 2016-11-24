Now, we all have that one item in our closet or on our shoe rack that we absolutely love! This is the item that we tend to go to extreme measures to preserve its value, shape, and condition. Whether it is an expensive piece or a limited edition item, one thing is for sure; we hold it near and dear for one reason or another. Well, what if we would provide three helpful tips that will help the preservation process of maintaining thrifted items a lot smoother and much easier.

When purchasing used and resale items we must first examine the assumed age of the item. It is through the trial and error approach that I have gained a sartorial prowess for bargain shopping. The condition of an item that has endured a multitude of conditions over the course of a 20-year span tends to have a weathered look depending on the quality of the manufacturer. This is not always the case because from my experience vintage clothes primarily have been more durable in comparison to a lot of modern fashion lines. Needless to say, when you stumble across a priceless item that still has some years of wear in it, the maintenance is worth the extra time and money.

With older/vintage items, you must first take into consideration that the fabrics and thread will be slightly more fragile than in-store retail items. The first thing you need to check before purchasing from thrift stores and/or consignment shops is for rip, snags, holes and irremovable stains. This evaluation should help you determine the worth of the item enabling you with enough information to decide if it is worth paying for. Once you have made your decision, these three steps will help you keep those nostalgic pieces looking good as new.

Thrifting Tip 1 – Cleaning

All blazers, suits, jackets and shirts should be steamed before taking it to the dry cleaners or using a household wash/dry method. Use the water mixed with vinegar to eliminate the smell of old clothes. (Surprisingly, almost all thrift stores have this stench). Once that the smell is eliminated, feel free to wash the washable items and take the blazers/suits to the dry cleaners if needed.

Thrifting Tip 2 – When buying shoes

All shoes must have insole replaced immediately as well as shoestrings. Both hold bacteria, bugs, microorganisms that have had plenty of time to “set-up camp” inside of the shoe. Use very light wax/shine products. Harsh and heavy dyes, polishes, shine kits tend to destroy the vintage look of shoes through my experience.

Thrifting Tip 3 – Wear and tear

Pants are important to pay attention to. Pants usually have heavier wear that is noticeably visible on the seat, knees, and thigh area. Due to the stress on the fabric in these areas, extra steps may be taken to ensure a top quality look. Be aware of the threading because there is a slight chance it may be deteriorating. For knees that have been worn down on slacks, use light fabric/ or patch to put inside the pants on the actual spot (flip pants inside out to complete the task). This will prevent the fabric from ripping and still looks durable. Use step one for pants as well, in most cases, trousers will need some sort of alterations unless IT’S YOUR LUCKY DAY!!! Which happens from time to time.