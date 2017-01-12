Maybe as a boy you used to wear workers and would stuff all sorts of things in your pocket that might be of later use; pieces of rope, a pocket knife, that lucky stone that you found somewhere, a handkerchief (because mom made you)… With the contents of your pockets, you could ‘McGyver’ your way through life.

In any case, it’s good to come prepared, but in the lives of lots of men stuffing their pockets has become a little bit too much of a habit. As a man, or more specifically as a gentleman, there are things to consider before stuffing your pockets, especially when wearing a suit. Suits have all sorts of pockets, but the catch is: you can’t use them all.

When you’re buying a suit, all the pockets are usually basted shut and some of these pockets you better leave that way. The front pockets of a suit’s jacket for example. Don’t be tempted putting stuff in there. I’ve seen guys do that, and they’re usually middle-aged, pipe smoking notaries, who keep their smoking accessories in the pockets of a baggy and worn out jacket. Putting things in these pockets is the sure-fire way to vandalize a perfectly fine jacket.

I would encourage you to open up the breast pocket, if you’re going to wear pocket squares, that is. A pocket square can be the cherry on top for any suit and exudes style en suave. You can even show a bit of your character there; fold it tight and you’ll communicate that you’re precise and not to be fooled with. If you want to come off more flamboyant, stuff it as loosely as possible in that breast pocket with the bigger part sticking out.

The inner pocket is the one that you can use to put some commodities in but nothing too big. A small and flat wallet, your phone, a stylish fountain pen, some business cards… that kind of belongings. However, be sure that it doesn’t mess up the silhouette of your jacket in any way.

The same goes for the trousers. Well-fitted trousers don’t leave a lot of room for items in your pockets. You can use your trouser pockets for things like money bills (in a money clip) and a couple of coins or a handkerchief. Back pockets are not to be used at all.

Then there are keys, which are always an issue. They’re uncomfortable to carry in any jacket or pants pocket and most of us carry around a great many of them. For keys and all other things that you don’t want to carry on you I have two solutions: 1, Get into a relationship with someone carrying a purse or go looking for a handy bag that you feel comfortable carrying with you.