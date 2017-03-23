Epaulets are decorative shoulder pieces historically found on military outerwear like coats and jackets. They were usually golden in color, tasseled and often used to show one’s rank. However, epaulets have a more practical purpose as well. Over the years, militaries around the world have added epaulets to uniforms as a way to prevent soldiers’ gun straps from falling off their shoulders. Today, epaulets have become a common trend in menswear as seen in coats, jackets and even casual shirts, offering some deviation from usual button ups