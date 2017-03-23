A dimple is a small crease in a necktie that forms right below the knot. Creating a good dimple often takes the right tie; wider ties tend to be more dimple-friendly than thinner, lightweight ties. To make the dimple, simply pinch the fabric of the tie (so it forms a “W”) right below the knot while tightening. It may take a few tries to master, but learning how to dimple properly can add a whole new dimension to neckwear.