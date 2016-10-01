Originating from the highlands of Scotland and Ireland, brogues are a versatile lace-up shoe or boot with perforations (called broguing), raw edges, and defined stitching. Brogues were primarily walking shoes and the holes around the upper were meant to drain out water if the wearer had to cross wetlands such as a marsh or a bog. As this was, historically, a purely utilitarian shoe, the raw edges came about simply because further refinement was no longer necessary. Today, this classic Celtic footwear can be worn during nearly every occasion, but they still are a more casual choice compared to other dress shoes such as cap toes and oxfords.