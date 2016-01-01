Ascot

An ascot also referred to as a “cravat”, is a wide style of necktie that is commonly believed to have been popularized in the early 19th century. Although originally worn with a “morning dress” as a more formal accessory, the ascot has evolved into a versatile article of neckwear over the past two centuries. Everyone from businessmen to athletes (primarily golfers) to military personnel have incorporated the ascot into their wardrobes.

Ascots are almost always made of a soft, woven silk, just like modern neckties; however, there does tend to be some variation when it comes to the thickness of the material with more formal ascots being thicker than casual ones.