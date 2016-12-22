If you’re having a hard time fathoming the success of Matthew McConaughey, you’re not alone. The soft-spoken Texan originally from Uvalde but now residing in Austin, was not on anyone’s radar back in 1993 when he turned a small role in the cult hit Dazed and Confused into pop culture legend. The portrayal of “Wooderson”, that guy who still hangs around his old high school years after graduation, was a timeless performance full of catchy quotes and 1970’s looks complete with mustache, cigarette pack rolled up in his t-shirt sleeve and rumbling muscle car.
When the film wrapped it appeared that it would probably be a career wrap for the smooth-talking, good-looking boy from southwest Texas. Turns out, the role was simply an introduction. In time, McConaughey would go on to star in romantic comedies including The Wedding Planner, courtroom dramas across from screen legend Kevin Spacey in A Time to Kill, a memorable cameo with Leonardo DiCaprio in The Wolf of Wall Street and his Oscar-winning performance in the powerful Dallas Buyers Club. People saw the charm, chiseled body, and seductive eyes, but few could have predicted that beyond the Texas drawl was a talented actor whose range would prove to be one of his enduring strengths.
Born in 1969, McConaughey had a published author for a mom (Mary Kathleen McCabe) and a father who worked in oil pipeline supplies. The relationship proved tumultuous to say the least, with two divorces and his father’s once-promising pro football career cut short when the Green Bay Packers released him before the 1953 season. McConaughey didn’t have the worst of upbringings and even enjoyed a semester abroad in 1988 as a Rotary exchange student that took him to Warnervale, New South Wales in Australia.
By being himself, McConaughey was developing a sophisticated southern gentleman style that would play big with producers, directors, and most importantly, audiences.
In 1993, McConaughey graduated from the University of Texas with a bachelor’s in Radio-Television-Film and originally had his sights set on a career in law. Lacking the money and interest, McConaughey took to acting in TV commercials instead.
Instead of hiding his accent, the young actor used it to his advantage and landed the jump-starting role in Dazed and Confused which was conveniently set in Texas on the last day of high school in 1976. McConaughey followed this up with the role of a Mississippi lawyer in A Time to Kill, another chance to play up his southern charm and accent. By being himself, McConaughey was developing a sophisticated southern gentleman style that would play big with producers, directors, and most importantly, audiences.
In between acting gigs, the physically fit performer enjoyed challenging activities including triathlons, sailing down the Amazon river, trekking to Mali and other outdoor adventures. With his good looks, trim body and acting fame, McConaughey would be named People magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive” in 2005. The blue eyes muscled body and tousled blonde hair made McConaughey a surefire style showman.
Up until this time it had been a carefree ride for the West Texas free bird. More romcom’s rolled in and he also enjoyed a part in one of Ben Stiller’s off-the-wall comedies, Tropic Thunder. The “no worries” era culminated with a sexy role across from Channing Tatum in the male stripper production, Magic Mike. It was in 2013 when McConaughey stunned fans and critics with his mind-blowing and award-winning performance in the riveting Dallas Buyers Club.
Playing a rodeo rider who discovers he has AIDS and has trouble finding treatment, McConaughey went all in for the role, losing close to 50lbs and capturing the emotional confusion a macho heterosexual encounters when diagnosed with a disease most at the time reserved for homosexuals. Co-star Jared Leto was equally brilliant and the performance would land McConaughey an Oscar for Best Actor, a Screen Actors Guild Award and the Golden Globe for Best Actor.
At this point in his career, McConaughey was becoming larger than life. He signed a contract with the Lincoln Motor Company and was cast in commercials driving around in the MKC crossover, being directed by Nicolas Winding Refn, the astute eye behind the Ryan Gosselin thriller Drive. Merely one month after the campaign debuted, Lincoln reported a 25% increase in sales. McConaughey would go on to endorse the MKZ and MKX models as well. He also lent his looks to print ads for Dolce & Gabbana and Wild Turkey. People bought into the McConaughey brand and anything associated with him.
In 2014 he continued his acting success with a role across from Woody Harrelson in the HBO drama series True Detective. Again the awards piled up including the Critic’s Choice Television Award for Best Actor and a nomination for the Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. This was followed up by a critically acclaimed role in the space thriller Interstellar with Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain. It didn’t appear there was any role or character McConaughey couldn’t just play, but also excel at.
Instead of falling into the cowboy cliché Texan, McConaughey presented a suave and sophisticated southern gent with a Brazilian model for a wife, three delightful children, and donations of both his time and money for a variety of charitable causes. He also found the time to teach acting classes at the University of Texas. No one saw any of this coming, not even McConaughey himself. A quiet guy from the barren lands of a small town just south of San Antonio, McConaughey became an international film star and instantly recognizable car and high-end fashion pitchman.
Where McConaughey goes from here is a toss-up. Anyone who can pole dance across from Channing Tatum, debate a murder case toe-to-toe with Kevin Spacey and fill out the tailor fits of Dolce & Gabbana clearly has no limits. It may not be orthodox, but if we’ve learned anything by now, it sure will be fun to watch.