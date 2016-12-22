Instead of falling into the cowboy cliché Texan, McConaughey presented a suave and sophisticated southern gent with a Brazilian model for a wife, three delightful children, and donations of both his time and money for a variety of charitable causes. He also found the time to teach acting classes at the University of Texas. No one saw any of this coming, not even McConaughey himself. A quiet guy from the barren lands of a small town just south of San Antonio, McConaughey became an international film star and instantly recognizable car and high-end fashion pitchman.

Where McConaughey goes from here is a toss-up. Anyone who can pole dance across from Channing Tatum, debate a murder case toe-to-toe with Kevin Spacey and fill out the tailor fits of Dolce & Gabbana clearly has no limits. It may not be orthodox, but if we’ve learned anything by now, it sure will be fun to watch.