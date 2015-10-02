Words by Mr. Kevin McLaughlin
If you want to play the part you got to look the part, so go get dressed.
– Gordon Gekko in ‘Wall Street’
For years businessmen lamented Hollywood’s lack of interest in depicting the financial world. Many genres got their moments in the spotlight but high finance wasn’t one of them. That is until the stock market crash of the late 1980’s. After the moment of truth that left many brokers broke and the trading desks empty, scripts started to kick around Tinseltown and the first to capitalize was Oliver Stone when he released the seminal finance film Wall Street in 1987.
After that breakthrough came many more films based on the highs and lows of working in money such as Boiler Room, Margin Call, American Psycho and The Wolf of Wall Street. While all of these films featured money as their star, clothes were not far behind when it came to the supporting cast.
It all began when Gordon Gekko, the devilish corporate raider played brilliantly by Michael Douglas in Wall Street explained to the aspiring Bud Fox, captured perfectly by Charlie Sheen, how appearance made all the difference. As the two dined at a posh restaurant in New York City, Gekko gave Fox a lesson about the world he was about to enter.
The fusion of fashion and finance has a long and storied history that goes back to the original robber barons of the late 19th century and the original Wall Street sharks of the pre-crash 1920’s.
“Buy a decent suit. You can’t come in here looking like that.” Gekko says, referring to Fox’s $300 suit. “Just go to Morty Sills and tell him I sent you.”
To Gekko, and the many money-hungry traders and bankers who roamed Manhattan’s financial district, image was everything and if you didn’t look the part, you couldn’t play it.
This theme was carried out further in Boiler Room, a film that often paid homage to Wall Street and featured such sartorial lines as, “That suit is dog shit, buy a new one”, “If you want to play the part you got to look the part, so go get dressed”, and “Where did you guys get those suits, you look like you’re on Gotti’s crew”.
Black suits with white chalk pin stripes, colorful ties in Windsor knots and matching pocket squares with shoes shined so slick you could see your reflection were the uniforms of the successful and powerful.
As money continued to pour in, the men managing wealthy accounts added to their appearance with choice accessories including gold Rolexes, collar pins, silver cuff links and the gold standard of a successful trader; red suspenders. Finance had a look that was a careful balance of chic and colorful while still being formal and conservative.
As traders traded barbs about each other’s outfits it became clear how much clothes mattered when it came to managing the accounts of the super-rich.
The movies that flooded the 1990’s and 2000’s depicting the stories of rogue bankers, the collapse of financial institutions and the legacies of wealth wizards all shared a common thread, literally, in the $2000 suits and $500 ties that came to signify success. Entering the halls of a major bank would be akin to strutting down the runway of a high-end fashion show; all eyes are on you and the impression you leave is more revealing than the portfolio you manage.
Hollywood didn’t make this up. The world of investment banking, stock trading and hedge funds is awash in designer clothing featuring such iconic names as Gucci, Brooks Brothers and Prada. Even as many businesses go casual, the industry of money continues to measure success by the look of its workers. Even though most of the job is done over the phone, it is imperative for anyone in the field to look as if he belongs, even if it is just to impress his boss and co-workers and even himself.
Though Wall Street and Boiler Room didn’t create the close ties of finance and fashion, they did convey to audiences how important a stylish suit is to those who want a seat at the power lunch table. As traders traded barbs about each other’s outfits it became clear how much clothes mattered when it came to managing the accounts of the super-rich. Watch any finance film closely and you will clearly see the careful cloth cuts that separate the Gekko’s from the Foxes.