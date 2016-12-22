Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry, and narrow-mindedness, and many of our people need it sorely on these accounts. Broad, wholesome, charitable views of men and things cannot be acquired by vegetating in one little corner of the earth all one’s lifetime.

Travelling abroad usually, invokes a degree of romanticism as you expand your horizon with a new adventure to new destinations. The idyllic images of old golden age cinema bring about images of the well-dressed gentleman-explorer, venturing forth in style as he boards those old planes, trains, or boats in the days where elegance and comfort went hand in hand. With a scotch in one hand, a cigarette in the other, and a hinted smile on his face he heads off into the sunset, while 20’s jazz plays in the background, as he reclines his seat into absolute relaxation.

And suddenly we are hit with the reality of modern travel as the service desk announces a four-hour delay, while you were already stripped of our dignity after spending two hours going through airport security. Your sole comfort is that you were able to snatch a seat next to the electric plug on the wall, as people rush by from side to side, while a constant noise from the loudspeakers is offering, barely understandable, instructions to passengers.

Unless you are among the fortunate that can travel by private plane, the reality of traveling has changed from those Golden Age posters that adorn many travel websites. Before you head off into the great blue yonder, how you present yourself represents a combination of skills that allow you to walk the thin ledge between departure gates with confidence.

Unlike so many other social situations, the airport and the airplane present an environment where how you are dressed is usually the only conversation and presentation card you have. Unlike a first impression that can be later worked on, this is one of those places where your first impression is actually the only impression that you have to offer.

But before you head off in your finest, consider how you will spend the hours crossing checkpoints, running from terminal to terminal, getting into line after line (depending on where you are in the world), and waiting in rather Spartan lounges while consuming overpriced snacks. After overcoming what seems to be an eternity, you are then herded into a rather uncomfortable space, left at the mercy of fate and fortune as you have little to no control over who is seated next to you.

So you are placed in a dichotomy, dress to impress or dress for comfort. Before you decide, consider that you WILL be treated accordingly by the airport staff, the security personnel, and the flight attendant. So the safest bet is finding an outfit that is both elegant and comfortable.

Beyond comfort and style, there are other aspects to consider. Depending on the airport, consider how your outfit will complicate dealing with security checks. Metal buckles and buttons will make it complicated to walk through some checkpoints, while easy to remove shoes will make it easier for you. Go with a friendlier demeanor and dress code. Take into account the weather conditions, not only of your port of departure but also of your final destination. This means that layers should be taken into account when getting dressed. These layers can easily be turned into an impromptu blanket or pillow if needed.

All this might sound like the airport hassle should dissuade you from travel, but don’t let it. Pull together a look that will provide for smooth sailing from the terminal to the gate.