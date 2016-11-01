For nearly thirty years, Oger Lusink has been schooling many a gentleman in the art of tailoring at his P.C. Hoofstraat store in Amsterdam. Established in 1989 in an effort to bring Latin-inspired fashion to the Dutch High Street, OGER features an exclusive collection of Italian menswear brands, offering customers personalised wardrobe services and advice throughout their visit. Handsome garments from sartorial heavyweights like Brioni, Canali, and Loro Piana line the walls of the Amsterdam shop next to OGER’s own signature menswear collections, which are also developed and manufactured in Italy.
With its mission to create a personal identity that is tailored for its customers, OGER is considered to be one of the most important designers and retailers in Northern Europe and is a distinguished ambassador of Italian men’s fashion. In 2013, the retailer was admitted as an Honorary Member of Fondazione Altagamma –a gathering of high-end Italian cultural and creative companies– for its contribution to promoting Italian excellence in the world. While OGER still calls Amsterdam its home, the retailer has opened a women’s boutique (Donna OGER) and a Corneliani franchise in the P.C. Hoofstraat as well as shops in The Hague, Rotterdam, and Antwerp.
Despite its continued expansion, OGER remains a family business with Lusink’s sons Martijn and Sander joining the fray. Inspiring a culture of exemplary service and a devotion to quality and craftsmanship has been their recipe for success over the past three decades. At the end of the day, OGER considers itself as a master tailor, utterly devoted to its clientele and to the essence of its craft.
OGER
P.C. Hooftstraat 75-81
1071BP Amsterdam
Website: https://www.oger.nl/