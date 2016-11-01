With its mission to create a personal identity that is tailored for its customers, OGER is considered to be one of the most important designers and retailers in Northern Europe and is a distinguished ambassador of Italian men’s fashion. In 2013, the retailer was admitted as an Honorary Member of Fondazione Altagamma –a gathering of high-end Italian cultural and creative companies– for its contribution to promoting Italian excellence in the world. While OGER still calls Amsterdam its home, the retailer has opened a women’s boutique (Donna OGER) and a Corneliani franchise in the P.C. Hoofstraat as well as shops in The Hague, Rotterdam, and Antwerp.