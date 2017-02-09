Armani didn’t sit back on his laurels. In the early 1980’s, he became a leading name in international fashion with G.A. Le Collezioni, Giorgio Armani Underwear and Swimwear, and Giorgio Armani Accessories. His next big coup occurred in 1982 when he penned an important agreement with dominant fragrance brand L’Oreal. The deal called for Armani to produce perfumes and fragrances during this era. He also stayed busy by launching Armani Junior, Armani Jeans, and Emporio Armani. He opened a new store in Milan and a Giorgio Armani boutique to strike while the iron was hot, both on the design boards and with his name going global.