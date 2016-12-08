The three-piece suit has made a major come back on the sartorial scene. If you haven’t yet embraced the trend, here is some advice about how to wear it splendidly

1. Traditional

The three-piece is most commonly worn with all of the items made of the same fabric and matching each other. It is the safest way to wear the trend and is easily paired with other old-school now trendy accessories such as a pocket watch, tie clip, or lapel pin and pocket square for a finished look.

2. Modern

While three pieces in general are making a comeback, the most modern way to wear them is with a complimentary, not matching vest or waistcoat. For this look, both high and low contrast looks are appropriate. A safe combination is a grey vest under a blue suit. For a look with even more character, try adding a patterned waistcoat under a plain suit or vice versa.

3. Double duty

Most waistcoats are worn without a collar, but there are plenty versions with one. When worn under a suit jacket, there is a double lapel. This look is evocative of the Victorian era, when men spent a considerable amount more time and energy on their wardrobes.

4. Double breasted

The double-breasted suit has burst back on to the menswear scene. For those who might not quite be ready for the extra fabric on their jacket, the double-breasted vest is a great alternative. It looks sharp with or without the jacket, especially if you have a ‘finished’ waistcoat with the suit fabric on the back instead of the more typical lining.



With so many possibilities of how to wear a three-piece suit, there’s no reason not to try out the trend.

Photo at the top by Fashitects.

Written by Ms. Sunee LaClaire