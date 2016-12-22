While the film features Matt Damon as the quirky and murderous Tom Ripley it is the style and class of Dickie Greenleaf that drives this lush motion picture. From sunbathing and bocce playing to notorious flirting and party planning, Dickie is the consummate dandy flashing tailor-fit clothing for every occasion. His dark blue pinstripe suits, select hats, short and sandal boat attire and requisite tux he never wears give us a glimpse into the privileged world of the son of a shipping magnate who has nothing but time and not a care for anything beyond where to eat and who to see.

Dickie captures the carefree life of an American loving getting lost in Europe but his pedigree prevents a rail pass and hostel existence in favor of fine hotels, bespoke clothing, espresso in the late morning and drinks from early afternoon on.

In the roughly 40 minutes Jude Law has to bring Dickie to life he makes him larger than life and creates the pinnacle of a style that transitioned from the buttoned-down 1950’s to the mod style of the 1960’s. On the cutting edge of haute couture and underground jazz clubs while still respecting the traditions of sailing and ski trips in Cortina Dickie is a well-dressed bridge connecting old world Europe with the brave and bold world of America.

Even when wearing nothing and relaxing in a hot bath while playing chess Dickie drags from a cigarette and exudes the comfort and class of a regal gentleman. It is no wonder Ripley falls so madly in love with Dickie and murders him. Such style is practically unbearable but for the brief moments its alive there’s simply no comparison.