Hats are back indefinitely. And why not? In the place where I live, it’s almost always hat weather. In the winter, a good felt hat would be the choice to keep you warm, while in the summer a nice straw hat is ideal to protect your facial skin against sunburn and shades your eyes from the bright sunlight. Besides protection against the elements, it’s also an excellent accessory to cover a receding hairline (don’t be ashamed, It’s the reason Frank Sinatra started wearing hats). Above all, you’d look incredibly good if you wear the right kind. Hats are a matter of personality.

A little an-hat-omy

Yes, hats have their own anatomy and here’s some lingo to learn when talking hats. Actually, it’s pretty self-explanatory, but here it goes anyway. I’ll start with the crown, which is the part that sits on your head, well… like a crown. Then there’s the brim, which is the part that sticks out. Most hats feature a hatband, also called a trim or ribbon. Sometimes there is a little embellishment in the form of a small bow or a feather. There are several distinct crown shapes: A lot of hats have a crease in the tip and dents or pinches in the sides. Inside the hat, there is a liner and a sweatband. Most hats are made from either felt (winter) or straw (summer). Other materials are tweed (wool), cotton (mostly a heavier canvas or corduroy) or leather.

I loves you pork pie…

The ‘Porkpie hat’ is a hat that is seen a lot lately and I’m not surprised. Singer Tom Waits wears a porkpie on many an occasion and Walter White donned one in the television series ‘Breaking bad’ and a bad hat it is. And with ‘bad’ I mean good… So that’s not bad for a hat that initially started out in the women’s department…

Its crown is straight and round and if you look at the top there is a crease that runs along the edge and separates the tip of the crown from the rest. The brim is narrow and can be flat or curled up. As with most hats, this isn’t a hat to plant on your un-coiffed cranium. Also, it really doesn’t work well with a baby face. Ultimately, the pork pie is a hat that stands on its own and you can wear it with practically anything.

Fabulous fedoras

The fedora is probably your best choice if you want to jumpstart your hat-wearing career, as it is timeless. Though, unless you want to look like Justin Bieber, it’s advised to combine it with a suit or at least something dressy. Fedoras can be found in many shapes and materials. It features a wider brim and an indented crown (the crease can be diamond or teardrop shaped or a center dent) and pinches near the front of the crown.

This hat also started its life as a women’s accessory and it even became the symbol of the women’s rights movement around 1900. Eventually, we have to thank Prince Edward of Britain for how we men wear it today because he started doing it in 1924. I myself fell in love with the fedora while visiting Milan, where I bought a straw Borsalino. Famous fedora wearers include ‘Ol’ Blue Eyes‘ and Humphrey Bogart.

Worth mentioning also is the Trilby hat, which has all the characteristics of the fedora but with a narrower brim and the crown is slightly tilted backward. Brad Pitt wore a leather trilby in ‘Snatch’ where he plays the gypsie bare knuckle champion named Mickey ‘the Pikey’. Perhaps my view is colored by this movie thinking that a Trilby doesn’t have the stylish ‘panache’ of a Fedora.

The ‘Homburg‘ is noteworthy as well, which resembles the fedora, but it lacks the pinches and the brim is typically curved all the way. Once it was considered even dressier than a fedora and was worn by a young Al Pacino playing ‘Don Corleone’ in the Godfather, and by the immortal ‘Hercule Poirot‘.

Not from Panama

Despite its name, the Panama is not from Panama. Its actual name is ‘Toquilla’ and finds its origin in Ecuador, where it leads back to the 17th century. In fact, the toquilla even is listed on the UNESCO cultural heritage list.

If you want a hat to make a mark and you have a few coins to spare, then the hat of your choice should be a ‘Montecristi superfino‘. These hats can have up to 2500 weaves on a square inch, which can drive up the price of such a hat to an astronomical level. Legend has it that a superfino can hold water and when rolled up for storage it can pass through a wedding ring. It’s probably the best summer hat ever conceived by man. Sean Connery looked pretty good in it.

Bowlers don’t budge

“The bowler is a hat of great iconographic complexity” in the words of Fred Robinson (in The man in the bowler hat, 1993), which is a nice way of saying that a bowler can make you look either quite the part or like a total clown. Charlie Chaplin wore one and a lot of hipsters adopted the bowler as a statement accessory. For decades it was worn by ‘city gents’ and looking at the origins of the hat it’s actually quite a tough type of hat. In 1849 Edward Coke commissioned the Bowler brothers, who were London hatmakers, to create a hat for his gamekeepers that wouldn’t be knocked off by branches while riding on horseback. When he came to collect the hat he reportedly rigorously stamped on it twice to test its sturdiness. And it didn’t budge. Contrary to what you might believe from all the American Western movies, the bowler was actually the most popular hat preferred by railroad workers and cowboys. Butch Cassidy and Billy the kid, for example, wore a derby (the American word for Bowler). So when you try wearing a bowler go for a rugged look, it ‘ll do justice to its history.

Flattering flat caps

The ivy cap or flat cap started out being called a ‘bonnet’, and in Scotland, it still is referred to as a ‘bunnet’. It goes by many other names too such as scally cap, duffer cap, cabbie cap, Irish cap, paddy cap, or as they say in New Zealand: a cheese-cutter. This cap has humble origins and was worn by century boys of all social classes from the 1920s. When the Fez (bucket-shaped head gear) was banned by Kemal Ataturk in 1925, the Turks started to wear flat caps as well.

Ultimately it’s a very leisurely hat; excellent for hunting or playing golf. Do wear with fine (sporty) clothing, otherwise, we’ll be reminded of its humble origins again.

A hat for the headlines

Newsboy hats are not very different from flat caps. The overall shape is similar, but with a different construction. Basically, this hat says ‘working class’ all over, but combine it with a tweed suit and you’ll be surprised how dandy it looks. Also fine for wearing with classy sportswear.

The new cowboy

On cowboy hats, I could write a whole other article. In my opinion, not all Cowboy hats are fashionable or suitable for daily use, but there are a few very interesting models.

The reason why I want to include them in this article is Pharrell Williams with his signature – Vivienne Westwood hat. Although the hat design is very particular, it is easy to see that it is based on a ‘ten-gallon’ cowboy hat. The creasing is very chaotic but very similar to that of a ‘campaign hat‘ (or ‘campaign cover’ in U.S. Marine language). Basically all cowboy hats have the same dome-shaped crown, the big difference is the way they’re pinched. A famous cowboy hat that I see back on the streets is the ‘boss of the plains‘ by Stetson. It is a hat with a flat brim that is not creased. There are varieties of pinches too. When wearing a cowboy hat on a well-tailored suit it can look incredibly good, as long as you stick to a flat brim.

Hattiquette

