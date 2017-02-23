At the age of 12, McGregor found an outlet in the boxing ring and was quickly recognized for his southpaw stance, aggressive tactics and ability to take a punch. Not seeing a big future in boxing, McGregor started an apprenticeship as a plumber when he was discovered by Tom Egan and started serious Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) training in February of 2007. At age 18, he made his debut, knocking around Marcus Brimage so bad that the fight was stopped at one minute, seven seconds (1:07) into the first round.