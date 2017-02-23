“There are two things I really like to do, and that’s whoop ass and look good”.
– Conor McGregor
Brash, bold, confident and fun, Irish Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter Conor McGregor is exactly the type of over-the-top personality the Sports Entertainment Industry needs to lure in fans and cash in on big Pay-Per-View match-ups. While crowds have quickly tired of the bland Brock Lesnar and other muscle men who can’t do more than throw a few punches, many have turned out in droves for McGregor’s fights and press conferences that are often as wildly entertaining as his matches.
Born on the outskirts of Dublin on July 14, 1988, McGregor would grow up in the southern suburb of Crumlin where he learned early on that life was not exactly a Hallmark card. While he didn’t have an abusive upbringing or any terrible childhood tragedy, he knew he wasn’t born into money and his options for making a living were limited.
At the age of 12, McGregor found an outlet in the boxing ring and was quickly recognized for his southpaw stance, aggressive tactics and ability to take a punch. Not seeing a big future in boxing, McGregor started an apprenticeship as a plumber when he was discovered by Tom Egan and started serious Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) training in February of 2007. At age 18, he made his debut, knocking around Marcus Brimage so bad that the fight was stopped at one minute, seven seconds (1:07) into the first round.
A brawler in the “Octagon”, McGregor became a fan favorite and throughout his career has regularly won the prestigious “Knockout of the Night Award”—a prize given to the fighter who demonstrates the most impressive knock-out or technical knock-out of the evening. To date, McGregor has nine.
McGregor’s career in the UFC has been marked by success, controversy, heated rivalries and WWE-like press conferences. Claiming trash-talk king Muhammad Ali as an early inspiration, it’s no surprise McGregor uses his tongue as a weapon leading up to fights, enraging his opponents so much they end up making critical mistakes just to try and knock McGregor’s head off.
What many like about McGregor is, though he talks the talk, he also walks the walk.
His accomplishments include winning both the Cage Warriors Featherweight and Lightweight Championships at the same time, knocking out rival Jose Aldo in 13 seconds at UFC 194 to win the Featherweight Championship, and beating Eddie Alvarez to win the Lightweight Championship at UFC 205, becoming the first fighter to hold two titles in two divisions simultaneously.
McGregor has also been the draw for some of UFC’s biggest grossing pay-per-view events, with his larger than life character drawing millions of viewers from around the world. What many like about McGregor is, though he talks the talk, he also walks the walk. And though he has taken his fair share of beatings —his current record stands at 21-3—, he rebounds every time and never makes an excuse.
While his rivalries with Nate Diaz and Aldo have been fun to watch, it’s the percolating press about a possible showdown with boxer Floyd Mayweather that have fight fans in hyped anticipation. McGregor has obtained a boxing license in California and Mayweather appears ready to come out of retirement to put his 49-0 record on the line. It will be the Hip Hop bling and flash of Mayweather’s look against the sharp-dressed gent McGregor in a showdown of style and substance.
While McGregor is first and foremost a fighter, he is also well known for his impeccable style when it comes to fashion. He has leant his image and Irish heritage to clothing brand Dethrone (mostly for t-shirts), but he has also been featured in many men’s fashion magazines and websites for his penchant for custom-fitting suits and well-groomed appearance.
“There are two things I really like to do and that’s whoop ass and look good”.
One of his favorite designers is the dandy Ted Baker, where McGregor enjoys buying high-end, two and three-piece suits that range from colorful checkers to solid navy blues and grey flannel. Other favorites of the Irish tough include Peter Werth, Thomas Pink and Mango. When he isn’t strutting in bespoke suits, you can often find McGregor casually attired in cobalt blue chinos or red wine pants with a classic white or Kelly green polo. As McGregor once boasted, “There are two things I really like to do and that’s whoop ass and look good”.
McGregor also enjoys growing out his red beard, twirling his mustache at the ends, flashing an array of pocket squares and showing off a multitude of luxury timepieces. Style is important to McGregor from the shirts he wears to the shoes he dons. Everything is carefully put together to present a modern-day gentleman who just happens to make $3 million a night knocking opponents out of their minds.
While a lot still must be discussed before McGregor and “Money” Mayweather put on a show for the ages, it will give McGregor plenty of time to engage in verbal foreplay with one of the best in boxing. While Mayweather is undefeated, don’t expect McGregor to back down. If his Diaz and Aldo press conferences are any indication, expect a cocky McGregor dressed to the nines, sporting designer eyewear and hitting Mayweather with verbal assaults as sharp as the outfits he is famous for.