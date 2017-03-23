Bing was the first Chinese male model to walk the international fashion runway

When his career in athletics ended due to a back injury, Bing used another gift he was given, his natural masculine attractiveness and athletic physique, to break into modeling. In the spring of 1990, he was invited by the Zhejiang Silk Trading Company to be the model for their men’s catalog. In 1991, sponsored by the Zhejiang Silk Trading Company, he entered the Chinese National Young Model’s Competition, representing the province of Zhejiang and won first place. In 1992, he became a professional runway model and was soon dubbed “the best male model in China” by Valentino Garavini in 1993.