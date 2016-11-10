More importantly, the members of BigBang became beacons of style. Thousands of fans looked to them for cues on how to dress, walk, dance and act. Their choreographed dances that shook hit videos became the style soon found on club dance floors. Their colorful and wild hairstyles were all the rage among young fans. Their choice of fashion, both in videos, on stage and in person was sure to be copied across Asia. Bigger than a band, BigBang was a cultural phenomenon setting the stage for a wave of K-Pop acts including iKon, EXO, BTS and Monsta X who are all patiently waiting for their turn to rule the charts. But BigBang, as the name suggests, won’t go quietly.