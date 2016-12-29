This here is a beginners guide to wearing a suit in a proper manner. As a fashion illustrator, I see lots and lots of nice outfits and I love to jot them down on paper. Unfortunately, I come across some really bad dressing too. I would expect that nobody would buy a suit without being giving the basic rules of thumb on how to wear it. But I guess that for some stores it takes too much of their time and time is money, right? So I decided that I was going to provide you with an illustrated guide to wearing a suit.

So if you are planning on wearing a suit for the first time and you haven’t been properly informed, there are some things to take into consideration. That in itself is an important note: actually, each time you put on a suit there’re things to consider. But let’s start with the things to look for when buying your suit.

Buying a suit and shirt

Pick the right size

When I bought my first suit, styles were a bit different and some things may vary over time with fashions coming and going. Here are some elementary things that probably will never change:

First about choosing the right jacket for your posture. Take the right shoulder width. Nothing is so detrimental to your silhouette as having the shoulders of your suit sag down. To create a nice and crisp silhouette, the fit around the shoulders should be tight enough. It may be really more about the looks than comfort, so it might feel tight if you have never worn a suit before, but you‘ll get used to it. Suits nowadays are nicely fitted so the silhouette will be tapered, giving you that dapper appearance! If you don’t want to look boring, then consider wearing a jacket that is not too long. Just a bit longer than the sleeves is long enough.

Get the right length for your pants. Again this is about the silhouette. Pants can be really short nowadays, even showing the ankle. But even if you are more conservative (And if you’re a newbie in the suit game you might want to stay on the safe side), there is one important rule. The crease in the front of your pants should be one straight line to your shoe. Otherwise, the legs will look like ‘accordion bellows’, with the crease zigzagging from left to right because the leg of the trousers rests so heavily on the shoe.

There are two tie knots that you should master: the Windsor and the Half Windsor knot (named after the duke of Windsor).

Choosing a properly fitting shirt is also very important. The shirt should not be too wide in any way. Slim fits are the best, even if your belly is a bit too prominent to your taste. The second-most important thing is to choose the right collar size. Too small and your face will change to purple in the course of the evening and you’ll eventually loose conscience; too loose will make you look like a kid, wearing his father’s suit for the occasion. There should be enough room to tuck your finger between your collar and your throat. Finally the sleeve length: The cuff of your shirt sleeves should be visible for just 1 or 2 centimeters (1/2 inch), arms hanging at rest. The cuff edge should fall just over the little bump on the outside of your wrist. Another important note: shirts should be ironed. No creases and wrinkles! Or you can opt for non-iron shirts

Things to consider when getting dressed

Want to look sharp? Then tuck your shirt in! Again, you do not want to look like the kid wearing his father’s suit.

Are you contemplating wearing a tie? Please do! Since this is a guide to proper dressing, a tie is obligatory. If you insist on keeping your appearance casual, this advice is probably wasted on you, but I’ll try to convert you to the right tie beliefs anyway.

This is the moment you discover that there are a lot of ways to wear a tie. Without going into too much detail, there are two knots that I think you should master: the Windsor and the Half Windsor knot (named after the duke of Windsor). There are plenty of “how to’s” on the web and on Youtube. An important rule of thumb is that the tip of your tie should just touch your belt buckle. Try to aim for a proper ‘goccia’ (Italian: droplet), that is a drop shaped dimple just beneath the knot. It should not look like a ‘butt crack’ though; then you’re doing it wrong. Choose your tie width and the type of knot depending on the shape of your shirt’s collar. The narrower the spread of the collar points, the narrower tie and knot should be.

On many occasions, I caught myself looking at a person’s shoes first when guessing what type of person I was dealing with

Wear a pocket square. Where most suits may not look too exciting, here’s where you make your mark adding a bit of personal style and suave. You can keep it modest by tightly folding it and just showing a little edge or add some ‘dandyness’ by loosely stuffing it in your breast pocket.

The most exquisite (formal) shirts have double cuffs that require cuff links. Buy a couple, but don’t go crazy right away. There are a lot of dubious designs out there and remember: true class and modesty often go hand in hand.

Last but not least: shoes. Shoes should shine as much as possible. You can’t have roughed up spots on the leather or just plain dirty shoes. On many occasions, I caught myself looking at a person’s shoes first when guessing what type of person I was dealing with. Shoes can make or break your whole outfit.

There are a lot of things about wearing a suit that I haven’t mentioned. Don’t worry, though. The things that I didn’t mention here are more about finding and exuding your own personal style. The things that I did mention are about not making a fool of yourself. Hopefully, you have found this basic guide useful and feel encouraged taking that step and start wearing a great looking suit!

Words & Illustration by Mr. Hilbrand Bos