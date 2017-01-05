Great arbiters of bespoke style are a rare find. It’s as if all the fearless sartorial leaders quietly decided to raise their cane, hail a driver, and vanish into the fog just beyond Savile Row.

Living men’s fashion heroes are temporary things lately. More like back-up singers holding the melody for the star that never returns to the stage. Where have all our trendsetters gone? Where are the men who broke with the tradition of what was considered acceptable, exceptional dressing and, literally, cut a new cloth to redefine the high standards of tailoring?

There doesn’t appear to be a modern-day Beau Brummel who boldly goes where no man has gone before in fashion and dares the rest to follow. In the 1800s, Brummel turned away from brocade jackets paired with knee breeches and stockings for dark suiting, full-length trousers, and fanciful cravats. His superior skills had men of higher position in London society seeking his advice.

It would be a shame if we were destined to only look back to bygone days of matinee idols like Sean Connery and literary characters from “Brideshead Revisited.

It would be more than a century later before the Duke of Windsor would provide similar inspiration in the 1940s for men like actors Fred Astaire, Humphrey Bogart, and Cary Grant. Grant’s screen image and personal style were practically interchangeable due to his penchant for Savile Row custom tailoring. George Clooney follows in the path of Grant, however, opting for Italian over British silhouettes. So far, Clooney has remained consistent in his studied elegance.

Or do today's leading men lack the constitution to execute consistently? Novelist Tom Wolfe never lacked conviction. His ensemble of an all-white suit and tie, two-tone shoes and a formal felt homburg hat became his trademark in the 1960s.

Emerging style icons might have lost their way when ready-to-wear variety crept into tailoring standards. In the 1990s, custom clothing reflected designers’ softer shoulder construction, minimalist lining and lighter fabrications. It meant the end of the WASPy looks of the 1980s and a welcomed shift from the impact Michael Douglas made in “Wall Street.” Bespoke tailoring then became an extravagance instead of the norm.

Being suited without adherence to meticulous grooming details will typically derail even the grandest of bespoke tailoring.

In spite of those dark eras, modern dandies are emerging and, well, trending in a manner of speaking. Musician Pharrell Williams wore Vivienne Westwood’s “Mountain Hat” for his recent Grammy performance, yet all everyone could think about was Arby’s fast-food chain. And his red carpet look, possibly inspired by Little Lord Fauntleroy, won no rave reviews. Actor Jared Leto appeared at the same event in an Yves Saint Laurent white tuxedo jacket, black trousers, and a crimson bowtie, which registered more in line with “Yankee Doodle” than “Dandy.”

Successful sartorial pairing is a studied art form. Being suited without adherence to meticulous grooming details will typically derail even the grandest of bespoke tailoring. Leto and Williams should mimic David Bowie as he has gained the ability to navigate those waters with ease.

Present and past style icons have had their obstacles, too. Lack of suitable mentors, unwillingness to look to the dressing successes and failures of previous eras and the whims of fashion designers could all be blamed. However, shining stars have emerged against the odds. Painter Richard Merkin and attorney Ed Hayes have inspired men for many decades now. Merkin wrote a monthly style column called “Merkin on Style” for GQ from 1988 to 1991. And Hayes has been named to Vanity Fair’s International Best-Dressed List Hall of Fame.

We could wait for the next award season to search for glimmers of hope in Clooney, Leonardo DiCaprio or Jude Law. Or is it asking too much for another great trendsetter like Salvador Dali or Quentin Crisp in the flesh? Thankfully, men like designers Tom Ford and Karl Lagerfeld don’t seem likely to dress for conformity with their personal, yet theatrical, take on the sartorial splendor. Perhaps Tom Brady and Jay-Z will continue to push the boundaries of fashionable bespoke tailoring. All hope may not be completely lost for a Brummel-like standout in our generation.