Some men like to keep pocket squares and cufflinks to black tie events, to a wedding or any other formal occasion happening at night but it would be a shame to take out these two accessories for events that don’t happen every week. Rather than doing that, tap into your inner gentleman and use pocket squares and cufflinks for day events and why not for the office as well! Once you know the rules of fashion – the importance of a well-fitted suit, how to wear knitwear, denim, and shirts for elegant, timeless style, then you can start breaking the rules and establishing your own sense of style.