As a former lecturer of Parsons, The New School, who taught tailoring as part of their Menswear Bachelor of Fine Arts program, I came to understand quite quickly the limitations of a college education. With so much to cover and with wide-ranging courses that must appeal to the students’ diversity of taste, little time is allowed for the repetition required to learn tailoring. It isn’t enough to learn coat making by making one coat, or trouser making by making one trouser. A student must master each area by repeatedly sewing collars and canvasses until they are blue in the face, ready to choke if they see another collar to pad again.